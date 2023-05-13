Canadians Opened Up About Their Favourite Small Towns & Some Are Real Hidden Gems
Some of these look like they're straight out of a Hallmark movie!
Ever thought about packing a bag and hitting the road to explore some of the best small towns in Canada?
Well, lucky for you, there are countless charming small townsto explore throughout the country, and you might be surprised to find that some of the most dreamy and lesser-known towns are just a short drive away from you.
To find out where Canada's greatest hidden gems are located, we put a call out on Narcity Canada’s Facebook page and asked Canucks to reveal their favourite underrated cities and towns in Canada.
The post was inundated with hundreds of recommendations — and some secret spots look like they've fallen straight out of a Hallmark movie!
To begin with, a bunch of people recommended some beautiful towns in Ontario.
"Kingsville and Lakeshore, Ontario. Both on the water," one Facebook user said.
Kingsville in Southwestern Ontario is known for its impressive selection of restaurants and breweries, and it even has a quaint main street with shops that are super aesthetic.
Meanwhile, Lakeshore is a popular place to visit thanks to its abundance of natural beauty.
"Almonte, Ontario," another recommended, citing its many appearances in popular movies. "So many Hallmark Christmas movies filmed there," they said.
They weren't kidding, either. Almonte is a 19th century mill town with a whole bunch of highly-rated restaurants and quaint shops. It's been a filming location for movies like Christmas Scavenger Hunt and Candy Cane Candidate, so you might just recognize it if you love holiday classics.
Loads of people also nominated Paris, Ontario, with many going so far as to call it their favourite small town in Canada.
This picturesque spot is about hour-and-a-half from Downtown Toronto and is known for its stone buildings, cobblestone homes, cafes, boutiques and specialty shops -- all creating that gorgeous small town feel.
Magnetawan, Ontario also got a mention, with one Facebook user urging visitors to explore the town in the fall as "you can take a side trip to Algonquin Park for one of the most beautiful displays of fall colours."
"And of course, the picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake," the same person added, recommending the quaint southern Ontario town for its cute shops, specialty products and stunning lake views.
Other Ontario locations that got a notable mention include Amherstburg, Cobourg (thanks to its beach), Midland and Goderich.
So, if you happen to be residing in Ontario, you might just have a number of much-loved small towns on your doorstep.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring province of Manitoba, Gimli got a shoutout, with one Facebook user recommending it "especially during the Icelandic celebration."
The annual Icelandic festival is the second oldest continuous ethnic festival in North America, and usually takes place in August. The volunteer-run event celebrates Icelandic culture and features family actives like beach volleyball, art shows, exhibits, a parade, a sandcastle building contest, and more.
In Quebec, the picturesque cities of Sherbrooke and Sutton got a mention from Canadians. The former is known for its old-world architecture and impressive restaurants, while Sutton is the place to be if you love hiking, vineyards and micro-breweries.
In Newfoundland, recommendations for off-the-beaten-path towns to visit include Salvage, Rocky Harbour, and Sandringham, to name a few.
Nova Scotia also emerged as a treasure trove of small-town gems, with Narcity readers recommending several must-visit destinations.
"Wolfville, Chester, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Baddeck, all in Nova Scotia. And so many more," one Facebook user recommended.
And many of these locations do look like they're straight out of a movie.
The charming fishing village of Lunenburg, for example, is a UNESCO World Heritage site -- famous for its picture-perfect looks and brightly-painted buildings. Meanwhile, Mahone Bay is famous for its iconic harbour-front churches.
"I love Cochrane, Alberta," read one comment that got 35 likes, proving that the town with a pretty main street and unique buildings is definitely a popular one.
Other noteworthy mentions for great small towns to explore in Alberta include Banff, Jasper, and Balzac.
The search for charming small towns in Saskatchewan brought us to Moose Jaw, Maple Creek, and Wolseley -- three destinations that resonated with those looking to escape the city
And, of course, this list would be incomplete without a mention of some hidden gems in B.C. and, according to one Facebook user, it's Nelson and Tofino that are among the best to visit.
With its picturesque mountain views and eclectic shops, Nelson is a small town that offers visitors a unique experience. Meanwhile, the coastal town of Tofino is a nature lover's paradise, with stunning beaches and wildlife to discover.
Other small towns that got a shoutout include Prince Rupert and Salmon Arm, both of which offer their own distinctive charm.
If this list is any indicator, you definitely don't need to leave the country for a change of scenery.
Whether you're looking for a quaint European-style town or a laid-back beach destination, there's a small town in Canada just waiting to be explored!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.