I've Lived In Ontario All My Life & These Are My 8 Favourite Small Towns In The Province
Living that 'Gilmore Girls' life.
I love spending a day in a cute small town, browsing local shops and sipping coffee like I'm in anepisode of Gilmore Girls. Ontario has so many charming villages and I've been lucky enough to explore quite a few of them.
From beachside spots to historic villages, here are my eight favourite small towns to visit in the province.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 796468 Grey Rd. 19, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tiny village has mountain views and it's such a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter. I love strolling down the snowy streets, Christmas shopping in the little boutiques and enjoying a giant hot chocolate from Royal Majesty Espresso Bar.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm obsessed with this quaint small town. The local shops, drool-worthy restaurants and historic buildings make me feel like I'm wandering through Europe. My go-to spot is the Parisian-style crêperie where I can enjoy a delicious meal outdoors in the summer.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot makes for a gorgeous day trip in any season. I can't resist a stop at COWS ice cream shop (the smell just lures me in) and I love visiting the Icewine Festival that takes place each January.
Southampton
Address: Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lakeside town is full of boutiques and cute coffee shops. It comes alive in the summer thanks to the gorgeous sandy beaches and blue water. The winter is a little quieter but a perfect time for hot chocolate dates.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stratford is technically a city, but it has all this charming small-town feel. It's one of my favourite places to visit in the province because there's just so much to enjoy. The food scene is top-notch and the local stores are perfect for a day of window shopping. One of the main highlights though is the Stratford Festival, which never disappoints.
Kincardine
Address: Kincardine, ON
Why You Need To Go: I had to give a shoutout to my hometown because it's just so sweet. From the gorgeous beach to delicious ice cream shops and quaint parks, this Scottish town is a beautiful summer destination.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cute bakeries, little shops and a giant farmers market — what more could you want? This town has some truly amazing food and great shopping opportunities as well as a charming aesthetic.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: I always feel like I'm in an episode of Gilmore Girls when visiting this quaint village. It's extra magical at Christmas time when the streets twinkle with lights and you can wander along with a hot beverage in hand.
