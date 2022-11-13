8 Romantic Small Towns In Ontario To Escape To With Your Favourite Person This Winter
These spots will warm your hearts.
Winter is such a romantic time of year, when the streets are filled with twinkly lights and snowflakes tumble from the sky. If you're looking for a little cold weather retreat with that special someone, then these small Ontario towns have you covered.
From frosty waterfalls to dazzling lights, these villages will whisk you away to a winter wonderland, and you and your loved one can enjoy some romantic time together.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this small town makes for a magical winter getaway. You can stroll the snowy streets and explore the shops, as well as enjoy some hikes nearby, including frozen waterfall trails.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tourist village is an incredible place to visit year-round, but it's especially beautiful in the winter. The area has views of snowy mountains, and you can spend the day skiing and exploring the stores. During the holidays, you can enjoy a twinkly light trail and other festive programming.
Southampton
Address: Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this beach town may seem like a spot for a summer getaway, it's also a magical place to visit during the snowy months. The frosty streets and cafés have cozy vibes, and the recently-opened Beach Motel has new winter packages for a romantic stay.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is always a gorgeous spot for a weekend getaway, and during the winter months, it transforms into a snowy dreamland. The historic buildings shimmer with snowflakes, and the frosty gorge is straight out of Narnia. The Elora Mill is a good place to go to relax at the spa, and it often opens private snow globes for dining during the colder months.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque town has historic streets that will sweep you away to a snowy day in Europe. During the holiday season, you can enjoy the Festival of Lights and other Christmas events that turn the town into a twinkly wonderland.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in a Hallmark movie at this quaint village, and for good reason. Many Christmas movies have been filmed here, and you can live out your own winter fairytale with your favourite person while wandering the streets and visiting cafes.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why you need to go: If you and your boo love a good boozy weekend away, then this village is the place to go. Surrounded by wineries, this historic town lets you wander along frosty streets and shop at stores filled with Christmas decor. There's even an ice wine festival each winter.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This peaceful village has delicious bakeries and sweet local shops. During the holidays, you'll find the streets lit with glimmering lights and festive activities.
