8 Enchanting Christmas Villages Around Toronto That Look Like Little Gingerbread Towns
Frosty streets and twinkly windows await.
Beautiful Christmas villages don't just exist in Hallmark movies. These towns around Toronto are even more spectacular during the holiday season, and you can enjoy local shops and twinkling streets that are quaint enough to be made of gingerbread.
Whether you're looking to do some holiday shopping or escape from the city for a day, these villages are festive destinations to road trip to.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly little town is a heart-warming place to visit during the holidays. You can indulge in sweet treats from local bakeries and window shop from stores decked out in decor.
Erin
Address: Erin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute town is hosting WinterFest for the first time this year, and you can experience "magical moments" on December 16. There will be an Après Village where you can stay toasty and enjoy all those Hallmark vibes.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can imagine you're celebrating the holidays in Stars Hollow at this quaint little spot outside Toronto. The glowing streets will put you in the Christmas spirit, and you can enjoy a breakfast with Santa on select days.
Blue Mountain Village
When: Until December January 8, 2023
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each year, this European-style village transforms into a winter wonderland for its Holiday Magic event. You can wander along garland-filled streets and explore an illuminated pathway filled with displays.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a holiday road trip from Toronto to this dreamy town. Bayfield looks like a "Hallmark Christmas story" during the holidays, and you can snap some photos by the new jewelled picture frame, shop from a festive market, and more.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village belongs on a Christmas postcard, and it's even more magical during the holidays. You can explore the Christmas store and browse other twinkly shops.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult at select times
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District has once more transformed into a glittering holiday village, and there's so much to do. From the sparkling Dior tree to the festive vendors and treats, you'll feel like you're in gingerbread land.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous town will take you back in time, and it's a dreamy spot for a winter escape. There are tons of local shops to find unique gifts at, and you can warm up with cozy drinks in one of the cute cafes.
