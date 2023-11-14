This Mountainside Village In Ontario Has Garland-Wrapped Streets & A Magic Christmas Trail
You can sip boozy drinks in the new Snow Dome Cocktail Garden.
You can step into a dazzling Christmas village in Ontario that's worthy of the North Pole. Filled with twinkly lights, holiday decor and an illuminated trail, this magical destination will give you all the festive feels.
Blue Mountain Village, located in Collingwood, is once more transforming into a Christmas dreamland for the Holiday Magic at Blue event. The celebration is opening November 18, 2023 and will run until January 7, 2024.
Featuring buildings decked out in garland and bows, Santa sightings, dining experiences and more, Holiday Magic at Blue has endless Christmas cheer.
You can follow a 1-kilometre Holiday Light Trail which will take you past "millions of lights and larger-than-life displays." Along the way, you can enjoy interactive installations and watch the twinkling Singing Forest. There are new displays to discover as you stroll along the trail this year.
There will be many festive experiences happening throughout the pedestrian village. You can take part in holiday sing-a-longs, watch merry movies and see Santa travelling along the twinkling streets in a carriage.
There are over 50 stores and restaurants to explore so you can get some holiday shopping done and enjoy some tasty treats.
This year, the Village has a new Snow Dome Garden where you can grab coffee and snacks while you warm up. Each Saturday, the Snowdomes turn into a "stunning cocktail garden" complete with holiday cocktails and exclusive menu offerings.
Other attractions include a Reindeer Village, DJs, a Christmas Show, live music and dancing.
Get ready for endless Christmas magic at this enchanting village.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a magical holiday wonderland at this Ontario village.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.