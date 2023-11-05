This Enchanted Christmas Village In Ontario Has Glowing Trails & Dreamy Carriage Rides
It's like a scene from a holiday movie.
You can step into a Christmas wonderland at this enchanting village in Ontario. The historic Upper Canada Village will soon be decked out in holiday splendour for the annual Alight at Night festival.
Presented by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, the dazzling event is running on select nights from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024.
Alight at Night.
The village will transform into a "captivating winter wonderland" and you can stroll through a "picture-perfect postcard setting steeped in holiday magic."
The historic houses, buildings and trees will be decked out in over one million colourful lights, making this attraction fit for the North Pole. You'll wander along snowy paths illuminated with twinkling holiday cheer.
As you explore the village, you'll hear old-fashioned carol singing and will even have a chance to visit with Victorian St. Nick. Some buildings you can see include homes, functioning mills and trades workshops.
If you want a truly magical experience, you can book a horse-drawn carriage ride through the twinkling heritage village. The rides are thirty minutes and can seat up to four people. On foot, the experience takes around 40 minutes.
Alight at Night.
You can warm up with some meals and treats onsite. The Harvest Barn will have Nightly Special Christmas Dinners complete with turkey, and Willard's Hotel will also be serving up a turkey dinner.
If you're craving something sweet, you can treat yourself to a BeaverTail.
Tickets for the event are available online and cost $17 per adult.
Glittering lights, snowy trails and all the Christmas feels await at this enchanting holiday event in Ontario.
Alight at Night
Alight at Night.
Courtesy of Upper Canada Village
Price: $17 + per adult
When: Select nights from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a magical holiday village decked out in over one million lights.
