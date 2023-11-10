This New France Christmas Village In Ontario Is Like A Twinkly Trip To Another World
You can explore a quaint market.
You can step back in time at this magical Christmas village in Ontario. Village Noël Temiskaming is returning for another year and you can explore a twinkly market, indulge in delicious treats and more.
The New France-style village is running from November 23 to 25, 2023 at the New Liskeard Fair Grounds. The area will transform into a holiday wonderland with 32 wooden kiosks, costumed street performers, themed fire pits and more.
You can wander along the twinkly streets and shop from 40 vendors selling local and unique goods. There will be food vendors at the event as well and you can indulge in treats like BeaverTails, kettle corn, poutine, hot chocolate, chilli and more.
This year, Saint Nicholas will be making an appearance so keep an eye out for this festive figure.
There are lots of activities to enjoy throughout the event, and you can meet a singing troubadour, listen to live music, learn crafts in a Métis tent, try log sawing and play traditional New France games.
Cozy themed fire pits are available to keep you toasty and warm.
Other highlights of Village Noël include flash folk dances, a fireworks show, a log sawing contest, a photo booth, taffy on the snow and treasure hunts.
Village Noël is free to visit so you can enjoy this enchanting Christmas world without breaking the bank.
Boasting old-time Christmas charm and New France vibes, this beautiful holiday village in Ontario is worth a road trip this season.
Village Noël
Price: Free admission
When: November 23 to 25, 2023
Address: May St. S., Temiskaming Shores, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step back in time at this New France Christmas village in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.