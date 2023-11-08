11 Beautiful Christmas Markets In Ontario That Will Add Some Sparkle To Your Season
These spots will fill you with cheer.
Calling all holiday-enthusiasts! There are so many magical Christmas markets in Ontario that will fill you with cheer this season.
Christmas markets are an enchanting way to get in the holiday spirit while shopping for gifts and enjoying food. You can find several events happening in both big cities and small towns across the province.
The Distillery Winter Village is always a bucket list spot to visit in Toronto, and the Ottawa Christmas Market offers endless holiday charm. There are many smaller markets to visit that will make you feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie.
If you're looking for some festive activities to enjoy, put on your mittens and head to some of these 11 Christmas markets in Ontario.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 24 to December 23, 2023
Address: 1015 Bank St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's dazzling European-style Christmas market is returning and you'll be "surrounded by snow-capped heritage buildings and wooden chalets."
The dreamy market has everything from festive food to events and attractions that will have you feeling jolly. You can shop from the quaint cabins and enjoy twinkling lights and decor.
Pingle's Christmas Fest
Price: $25 + per adult
When: Weekends from December 2 to 17, 2023
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm near Toronto is transforming into a festive wonderland and there is so much to enjoy. You can shop for stocking stuffers and holiday goods from the Mistletoe Market, cozy up by a bonfire, enjoy a winter wagon ride and indulge in all sorts of themed food and drinks.
Merry Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 30 to December 17, 2023
Address: 100 Kellogg Lane, London, ON
Why You Need To Go: This old cereal factory is transforming into a twinkling Merry Market brimming with Christmas cheer. The event is returning for its fourth year and will feature dazzling lights, vendor cabins and a 35-foot tree. You'll want to snap some pics at the photo ops and enjoy some of the festive treats that will be available.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free to $30 per person
When: Opening November 16, 2023
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get more Christmasy than a trip to this sparkling Toronto Christmas market. The Distillery Winter Village is returning with its biggest tree yet, a new candy cane forest and little vendor cabins full of festive goodies.
The historic area will transform with twinkling lights, decor and more and is a magical place to spend a wintry day.
Niemi's Christmas Land
Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land, free admission to the market
When: November 17, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who's ready for some holiday magic? This Scandinavian-style Christmas market will whisk you away to Europe and you can browse for all sorts of festive items.
You can also explore the magical Christmas Land filled with glowing paths and cozy bonfires. The Polar Express Train rides will take you through a winter wonderland to add to the festive magic.
MacKinnon Brothers Holiday Market
Price: $10 admission
When: Select dates from November 25 to December 3, 2023
Address: 1915 County 22 Rd., Bath, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming market has more than 100 local artisan and food vendors as well as festive activities to enjoy.
You can take part in horse and buggy rides and cookie decorating, listen to carollers, cozy up by the fire pit and more.
Holiday Fair in the Square
Price: Free
When: December 1 to 23, 2023
Address: 5100 Yonge St., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's Mel Lastman Square is transforming "into a magical winter wonderland" and you can fill up on holiday cheer at this spot.
Featuring an artisan marketplace, visits with Santa, and a Fireside Lounge with mulled wine, the event will warm your heart on even the coldest days.
You can step into Sant's Village, take part in rides and games and celebrate the season at this festive fair.
Village Noël
Price: Free
When: November 23 to 25, 2023
Address: Address: May St. S., Temiskaming Shores, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience a New France-style Christmas market in Ontario this holiday season. Village Noël is returning with crafts, fire pits, vendors and more.
You can indulge in traditional food as well as treats like taffy on snow.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of Christmas in Germany at this Christklindl market. The event has all sorts of European charm, including traditional treats, music, decor and vendors.
You can wander along twinkling streets and imagine you're in another country at this magical market.
Once Upon A Christmas
Price: Free
When: November 25, 2023
Address: Downtown Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a "storybook Christmas" in quaint downtown Perth. The Once Upon A Christmas event is like stepping into a Hallmark movie and you'll find a vendor marketplace with with gifts and treats.
Other highlights include horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, faceprinting and more.
You can keep warm by the fire pits with free hot chocolate.
Christmas on the Bay
Price: Free
When: November 30 to December 3, 2023
Address: 12 Nelson St. E., Meaford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit "Georgian Bay’s largest outdoor Christmas market" located in the heart of Meaford. The enchanting four-day event has lots of festive fun including "traditional wooden stalls, endless seasonal lighting, multiple fire bowls, winter princesses, Christmas trees galore" and more.
You can shop for hand-crafted gifts, enjoy live music, sip warm cider and even glimpse Santa Claus himself.
