This Ontario Christmas Town Is A Hallmark Movie Set & Hosts An Enchanting Winter Festival
Enjoy an outdoor concert and browse holiday markets.
There is a quaint Ontario town that is so magical it has been used as the backdrop for many Christmas movies, including Christmas Around the Corner and A Chance for Christmas.
A trip to the town of Almonte feels like you're stepping on the set of a Hallmark holiday film and you can even visit a winter festival that adds to its sparkle.
Light Up the Night is an enchanting winter event and on December 2 you can sing along to an outdoor concert and admire a grand finale of fireworks hitting the night sky.
Visitors can watch festive characters, The Snow Queen and Twinkle Fairies, on stage as they wave magic wands and welcome Santa into town. The open-air concert begins at 7 p.m. as Mill Street fills up with excitement and holiday cheer.
Special holiday events will continue through the first weekend of December with the Almonte Santa Claus parade on the 4th, which begins at the John Levi Community Centre. The community centre is also home to a Christmas farmers' market on December 10.
You can continue your Christmas shopping and browse Canadian goodies at the Cheerfully Made Christmas Craft Show on December 10 and 11.
At the Mill of Kintail, you can join in on the Kintail Country Christmas event which includes storytime by a fireplace, snowy wagon rides, a choir of carollers, festive treats and visits with Santa. This takes place on December 10 and costs $15 per vehicle.
If you want to surround yourself with Christmas events and feel like you're walking through a mini Hollywood, a visit to this magical town could be added to your winter bucket list. There are countless cute shops to browse that are adorned with greenery and twinkly lights during the holiday season.
Light Up the Night - Almonte
Price: Free
When: December 2 and other events select dates from December 4 to 11, 2022
Address: Almonte, Mississippi Mills, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into your own Hallmark Christmas movie in this quaint Ontario town and enjoy a variety of holiday events.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.