I'm Obsessed With Christmas & These Are My 7 Favourite Spots In Ontario For Holiday Magic

Christmas is hands-down my favourite time of year, and I'm so obsessed with this holiday that it's earned me the nickname "Christmas queen." But how can you not love twinkling lights, decked-out streets, and all those holiday treats?
There are so many magical places to go around Ontario during the Christmas season, but these are some of my very favourite spots. From small towns to giant festivals, these places give me all the holiday cheer, no matter how many times I've been.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Christmas season in downtown Kingston is nothing short of magical, and I was lucky enough to experience four Christmases there while studying at university. The old-world streets and historic neighbourhoods shimmer with lights and snowflakes, and horse-drawn carriages trot through the streets.
One of my favourite things to do is skate at Springer Market Square and grab a hot chocolate afterwards at one of the many cafes.
Fairmont Royal York
Price: Prices vary.
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious hotel is even more grand during the holidays, and I always feel like a Christmas queen when visiting. I love watching the giant tree light up at the beginning of each Christmas season, as well as wandering through the life-sized gingerbread lane that smells like the holidays. Plus, the Thirsty Elf Bar is a must-visit for festive drinks.
Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get much prettier than a winter day spent at Blue Mountain Village. I always feel like I'm in Europe as I explore the twinkly streets, which are all decked out for the season. From the glittering light trail to the next-level hot chocolate from Royal Majesty Espresso Bar Bakery, this spot is always on my holiday bucket list.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It just doesn't feel like Christmas without a trip to the Distillery Winter Village, formerly the Toronto Christmas Market. While it can get a little too crowded for my liking during the evenings, the mornings or early afternoons are much more enjoyable. The little vendor cabins and dazzling decor always give me those warm and cozy holiday feels.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tiny Ontario town has major Hallmark vibes, and I love strolling down the snowy streets and shopping for unique gifts at the local stores. It always makes for a beautiful winter day trip, and I feel like I'm a real-life Rory Gilmore every time I visit.
Casa Loma
Price: $45 for Christmas at the Castle, $45 + for Holiday Lights
When: Select dates from December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Christmas at Casa Loma is honestly so enchanting, and how can it not be when it takes place at a castle? It's easy to forget that I'm in Toronto as I explore the festive hallways and twinkling garden trail. This event goes above and beyond every year, and there's so much to see I always feel like I need to go back for a second time.
WinterFest
Madeline at WinterFest.
Price: $29.99 +
When: Select nights until December 31, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: I always look forward to this holiday extravaganza. Canada's Wonderland looks completely different, with millions of lights, installations and festive scenes. Skating on Snow Flake Lake is a huge highlight, as well as all the holiday-themed food and drinks.
