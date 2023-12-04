This New Ontario Christmas Trail Takes You To Quaint Bookshops Hidden In Tiny Towns
It's a festive adventure!
Put on your boots, because you'll want to take a trip along this enchanting Christmas trail in Ontario . Featuring charming bookshops and festive cheer, it's a wonderful way to get cozy on a cold winter day.
In celebration of the Christmas season, South Eastern Ontario has launched Yuletide Treasure Routes & Trails, a series of five holiday gift trails to help shoppers " sleigh their shopping lists" while supporting local businesses.
One of the trails is the Bookworm’s Paradise Shopping Route and it takes you on a magical journey through Brockville and 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Waterways.
Along the way, you'll stop at independent bookstores where you can find gifts and unique items for those on your gift list, or maybe even for yourself.
The trail leads through places like Brockville, where you can check out the Book Trader and grab a drink at Cosies Tea Room.
You'll also travel through Kemptville and Merrickville, also know as "Canada's most beautiful village."
The other Christmas gift trails include the Gourmet Goodies Expedition Route where you can find gifts for the foodie on your list, the Artisan & Vintage Discovery Route filled with hidden art and antique gems, The Sweetest Route to Shop where you can satisfy your sweet tooth and the Home and the Holidays Shopping Route where you'll find everything from scented candles to plush pillows.
The maps and store locations for the Yuletide Treasure Routes & Trails can be found on the South Eastern Ontario website . If you're looking for a fun way to explore some of Ontario's charming small towns and local shops then plan an adventure along one of these trails.
Bookworm's Paradise Shopping Route
Price: Free
Address: Brockville and 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Waterways, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend your day exploring small towns and quaint local bookshops along this trail.
