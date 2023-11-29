Canada's 'Most Beautiful Village' Is In Ontario & It's Like A Tiny English Christmas Town
You can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides and gooey marshmallows.
You can spend the Christmas season in "Canada's most beautiful village." With quaint streets and twinkling shops, you'll feel like you've taken a little trip to Europe at this dreamy spot.
Merrickville, Ontario is a scenic small town situated about an hour from Ottawa along the Rideau Canal. The area is known as the "Jewel of the Rideau" and was dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom.
The quaint Victorian village is beautiful year-round and the holiday season brings an extra sprinkle of magic to its streets.
According to the town, Christmas in Merrickville is one of the largest holiday events in the Ottawa Valley. It often attracts 5000 visitors and is taking place on December 2 this year.
The full-day experience begins with Breakfast with Santa and the opening of the Artisan Market. You can see the Christmas parade travelling down Main Street and through the shopping district.
Throughout the day, there are activities like a petting zoo, free horse-drawn wagon rides, free hot cider, mini donuts and Christmas choirs.
You'll also want to pop into Merrickville's many local boutiques to find some holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.
There will be burn barrels scattered along St. Lawrence Street where you can warm up and toast free marshmallows and hot dogs.
The streets will be decked out in festive decor so you can have a dreamy small town Christmas experience.
If you're looking for a magical day trip this holiday season, Christmas in Merrickville is worth a drive.
Christmas in Merrickville
Price: Free
When: December 2, 2023, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience Christmas in "Canada's most beautiful village."
