9 Twinkly Small Towns & Villages In Ontario That Look Like They Were Made For Christmas
You'll find dazzling streets and cozy shops.
These small towns in Ontario are even more magical during the Christmas season. With sparkling streets, glowing windows and quaint shops, you'll feel like you're the main character of a Hallmark movie.
From twinkling boutiques filled with stocking stuffers to cozy cafes with steaming cups of cocoa, you'll find yourself immersed in a holiday wonderland.
Many of these small towns have Christmas events running throughout the season including lights festivals and parades.
Step into a world of holiday cheer at these nine magical small towns in Ontario that are fit for Santa Claus himself.
Blue Mountain Village
When: November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain Village is transforming into an enchanted Christmas town and it's a magical destination to visit this holiday season.
The Holiday Magic at Blue event features a magical winter trail illuminated with lights and installations. You can wander past glowing displays and enjoy views of the Village lit up with colour.
The shop windows will be decked out in Christmas cheer and you can browse for gifts and stocking stuffers. There are several cafes where you can grab a warm drink and keep the chilly weather at bay.
There will be many events happening throughout the season including live entertainment, a reindeer village and a Snow Dome Cocktail Garden.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the National Heritage Trust of Ontario, this small town is known as the "Christmas Capital of Ontario" so it's definitely worth a festive trip.
Almonte's quaint streets and charming atmosphere have made it a desirable setting for many holiday movies. You'll feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie as you wander along the twinkly streets and visit the cute shops.
There are several events happening throughout the season including Light up the Night, a wintry open-air concert that will put you in the Christmas spirit.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a trip to Europe this Christmas season? This Ontario city has small-town vibes and feels like a little European village.
During the holiday season, Stratford transforms into a glistening winter wonderland complete with glowing store windows and cozy cafes.
You can wander along the Christmas Trail and pick out all sorts of goodies or visit Lights on Stratford to see dazzling installations and glowing pathways.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "authentic Christmas village" is a magical place to spend a day during the holiday season. There are tons of events to enjoy as well as wineries where you can find special festive offerings.
From a holiday market to a Candlelight Stroll, there's no shortage of things to do in this small town. You can glide around on an ice rink at the Pillar & Post, sip Candle Light Tea at the Prince of Wales Hotel, and go on a festive Holiday House Tour around the area.
Gananoque
Address: Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront village is a quaint destination to visit during Christmastime. You'll feel like you've stepped into another era as you explore the historic streets and wander past Victorian houses.
There are many holiday events to attend, such as A Gananoque Christmas with Pangea House, which features outdoor markets, horse-drawn carriages, a Christmas dinner and more.
You can also head to a European Christmas market, see the Seeley's Bay Christmas Tree Lighting, go to a holiday card workshop and browse for gifts from the charming local shops.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed, "The Holiday Town," Unionville is like stepping inside of a Christmas movie. The small village offers "classic decorations, holiday events, delicious food at great restaurants, and unique stores for your holiday shopping," according to Destination Markham.
You can snap a photo amidst the Christmas decor, see the Santa Claus Parade, enjoy breakfast with Santa and more.
The town's Gilmore Girls Tour lets you spend the day like you're in Stars Hollow at Christmas. You can also stop by one of the local cafes to grab a cozy drink and festive drink to keep you warm.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting village is a popular summer destination due to the surrounding water, but it transforms into something entirely different for the Christmas season.
The Christmas in Bayfield event is overflowing with cheer. The town becomes a Hallmark-worthy destination complete with wagon rides, a Santa Claus Parade, selfie stations, live entertainment and more.
You can glide around on the skating rink and cozy up by the fire pits. There are many boutiques with unique items for Christmas gifts.
Merrickville
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's "most beautiful village" is even more magical come Christmastime. Merrickville's historic buildings and streets twinkle with lights and holiday splendour.
The Christmas in Merrickville event has been a tradition for over 30 years and includes Breakfast with Santa and an Artisan Market.
You can also enjoy the Christmas Parade and head to St. Lawrence to find attractions like choirs, rides, a petting zoo, mini donuts and more.
Merrickville's many stores and boutiques are ideal for holiday shopping. You'll find a range of unique gifts and stocking stuffers in the small town.
Upper Canada Village
Price: $17 + per adult
When: Select nights from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Alight at Night transforms the historic Upper Canada Village into a twinkly Christmas land that's straight off a postcard.
The village is adorned with over 1 million lights and you can wander along glowing pathways and see the homes and buildings lit up with colourful decor.
You can even take a carriage ride through the enchanting village for an extra magical experience. As you explore the area, you'll hear old-fashioned carol singing and may even spot St. Nick.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.