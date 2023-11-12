8 Romantic Small Towns In Ontario For A Cozy Winter Getaway With Your Favourite Person
Time for some winter romance.
These romantic small towns in Ontario will melt your heart on even the coldest winter days. The province has several charming spots that make for a dreamy winter getaway with your loved one.
Boasting historic streets, charming shops and cozy cafes, these small towns will totally immerse you in the magic of the snowy season.
Whether you're planning a cute day trip or a romantic weekend getaway, you'll find no shortage of things to do at these eight small towns in Ontario.
Bracebridge
Address: Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bracebridge is a quaint town located in the Muskokas, about a two hour drive from Toronto. The snowy Main Street is brimming with enchantment and you can explore local shops and cozy up over a coffee at one of the cafes.
In January, the Fire & Ice Festival transforms the town into a winter wonderland complete with snow tubing, ice sculpting, lumberjack shows and more.
The town is also home to Santa's Village where you can fill up on Christmas cheer.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small town will bring all your coziest winter dreams to life. You can escape the bustle of the city and enjoy a relaxing stroll through the many shops and boutiques that line the street.
The town has lots of bakeries with treats to keep you warm as well as the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market which boasts local goods and produce.
During the Christmas season, the area transforms into a dazzling holiday town for the St. Jacobs Sparkles event. You can enjoy glittering windows, carollers, a hot chocolate bar and more for a romantic date night.
Collingwood
Address: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming spot is surrounded by magical winter activities. Collingwood's historic Downtown Heritage Conservation District is brimming with cute shops and romantic cafes and you can spend a day wandering mitten-in-mitten along the quaint streets.
The nearby Blue Mountain Resort has everything from a dreamy village to ski slopes and a mountain coaster if you want to take your date to the next level.
You can also unwind at the Scandinave Spa which offers hot baths, saunas and more.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a little slice of Europe at this beautiful Ontario town. Perth boasts historic streets, stone buildings, picturesque cafes and endless charm, making it an idyllic spot to fall in love.
There's lots to do during the winter months. You can explore snowy Stewart Park or glide around on the outdoor rink. If you're feeling adventurous, Murphey's Point has sparkling cross-country skiing trails that make for a magical outing.
There are many holiday events happening throughout the Christmas season including a Santa Claus Parade, Festival of Lights, Farmer's Christmas Market and more.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This city feels like a small town and is a romantic spot to explore with your loved one this winter season.
The area has delicious restaurants that have "date night" written all over them as well as cozy cafes and cute shops.
There are many cross-country skiing trails in and around the town as well as parks where you can take a wintry stroll. From December to mid-January, you can check out Lights on Stratford, a lights festival which illuminates the downtown and parks with dazzling installations.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: If snowy streets, stone buildings, European vibes and cozy shops sounds like your idea of a romantic getaway then you'll want to plan a trip to this charming town.
Elora is a gorgeous year-round destination and it transforms into a magical winter wonderland during the colder months.
From boutique shops to delicious restaurants, the Main Street offers lots to do.
You can also book a stay or meal at the Elora Mill. The venue is brimming with romance and has a spa where you can unwind with massages, body treatments and more.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kingston is technically a city but the downtown area feels like a charming small town. It's a magical place for a winter escape and offers everything from hiking trails to glistening skating rinks and more.
There are many cafes with seasonal drinks and baked goods where you can cozy up and escape the cold. The city has an incredible restaurant scene as well including many romantic date-night spots.
In February, the annual FebFest event features skating, special events, ice sculptures, food tours and more.
Port Hope
Address: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque small town is a romantic spot for a winter getaway. It's brimming with historic sites and Victorian buildings that will whisk you back in time.
The Ganaraska Forest has beautiful snowy hiking and skiing trails that take you through a Narnia-like landscape.
You can lace up your skates and glide around an ice rink, catch a show at the Capitol Theatre and explore the many local shops.
The town has a thriving food scene so you and your loved one can indulge in a romantic meal for two.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, Dundas boasts tons of winter romance. It's an enchanting spot to escape to during the colder months and offers shopping opportunities, cozy eateries and more.
It's an especially good place to go if you love the outdoors.
You can explore some magnificent frozen waterfalls including the nearby Tiffany Falls, a majestic 21-metre tall cascade waterfall tucked away in a snowy forest.
If you're looking for a super romantic getaway, you can treat yourself to a stay at the recently-opened High Acre boutique hotel which has a private spa in every room.
