9 Romantic Winter Destinations In Ontario, From Snowy Small Towns To Dreamy Spas
Call up your favourite person! ❄️❤️
Winter is such a romantic season in Ontario, with shimmering snow lining the streets and twinkling store windows glowing though the crips nights.
It's a great time to plan some one-on-one time with that special someone and there are so many romantic destinations to enjoy across the province.
These charming small towns and dreamy spas are magical winter destinations that allow you to unwind and spend some quality time with your loved one.
Whether you're dreaming of a Christmas getaway or wintry day at the spa, you'll find a combination of charm, tranquility, and romance at these idyllic spots.
Here are nine romantic small towns and spas in Ontario to enjoy this snowy season.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 + per person
Address: 3210 Line 3 N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to spend a day getting pampered with your loved one this snowy season then Vettä Nordic Spa is the place to be.
Located in scenic Horseshoe Valley, the spa will transport you to Finland and has a variety of saunas, cold plunges, steam rooms and more.
You'll "feel recharged as you move through an authentic, Finnish hydrotherapy cycle of heat, cold and relaxation."
You can enjoy a meal at the Finnish-inspired restaurant or in-spa bistro and even book a couples massage for a perfect end to the day.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Mini Hollywood North," this small town is an enchanting spot for a winter escape. Almonte transforms into a Hallmark-worthy village and has actually been featured in many Christmas films.
There's lots to do in the town. From hiking around the historic Mill of Kintail to viewing the falls along the Riverwalk, you'll be immersed in enchanting winter scenery.
Light up the Night is a "wintry open-air concert featuring fabulous guests and a breathtaking display of fireworks." The event is "one of the largest and most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada" and it's a romantic spot to enjoy the season with your favourite person.
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $85 + per person
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting stunning views of the Niagara Escarpment, this iconic spa is a dreamy place to unwind during the winter months.
You'll "embark on an immersive wellness journey in nature" complete with massage treatments, saunas, cold plunges and more. You'll be totally disconnected from electronics so you can stay present and enjoy some relaxing time with your loved one.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint city is full of small town vibes and this winter, it will "resemble a holiday movie setting."
The area will transform into a twinkling wonderland complete with illuminated shops, snowy streets and magical displays. You can do your holiday shopping at the local boutiques and wander hand-in-hand along the Christmas Trail.
There are lots of delicious restaurants, cafes and more where you can enjoy a romantic meal together.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: $90 for thermal experience
Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Ottawa, this magnificent spa is a dreamy destination for a couple's getaway.
It's the "largest spa in North America" and has 10 outdoor baths, 9 saunas, an infinity pool, an exfoliation room, massages, body treatments and more. You can totally unwind while surrounded by nature.
If you want to make a weekend getaway out of it, there are accommodations at the spa that you can book. From cottages to lofts, you can choose from a range of cozy and luxurious options that will make your spa experience even more romantic.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small town is like stepping into a snowy European village. The quaint streets are lined with local boutiques and come Christmas time, the entire area is decked out in decor.
There are endless wineries to explore in the area with your favourite person. The 10Below Icewine Lounge at Peller Estates is a unique spot to visit.
The lounge is made up of 13,607 kilos of ice and you can sip liquid gold in a North Pole-like setting.
The HighAcre
Price: $500 + per night
Address: 667 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a weekend getaway then this boutique inn located just outside of Toronto is a super romantic spot to book.
The recently opened HighAcre has South of France vibes and a private ensuite spa in each room. You can spend your days like you're in Europe while relaxing in your own private infrared sauna and hammam steam room.
You'll be supplied with ingredients to make your own breakfast as well as massage guns, Higher Dose Red Light Therapy Masks and more.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting town is a dreamy place to visit during the winter months. Each Christmas season, it transforms into a glittering village filled with endless cheer for St. Jacobs Sparkles.
The annual holiday shopping event features carollers, a hot chocolate bar, mulled wine, an appearance from Santa and more.
There are many cafes and eateries where you can warm up with a drink or a delicious meal. You can also head to he St. Jacobs Farmers' Market for the festive Sip n' Shop event.
Thermëa Spa Village
Price: $110 for thermal experience
Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spa village is a "wellness haven" and offers "the widest selection of experiences dedicated to the wellbeing of body and mind in North America."
The venue features saunas, baths, rest areas, an icy waterfall and more.
You can enjoy body treatments as well as delicious meals from the restaurant, lounge and Biergarden.
If you're looking for a place to relax with your partner, this dreamy spa is worth a winter road trip.
