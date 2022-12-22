7 Snowy Small Towns In Ontario To Visit This Winter That Aren't Blue Mountain Village
Time to plan a winter getaway. ❄️
Ontario is full of picturesque small towns that make for a magical winter getaway. Blue Mountain Village is always a popular snowy-weather destination, but if you're looking for somewhere new to explore, these spots are worth checking out.
You can enjoy frosty winter festivals and snowy scenery at these places around the province.
Bracebridge
Address: Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the "heart of Muskoka," this town is a charming winter destination. You can visit the Fire & Ice Festival in January and even ride a tube down the main street.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic small town is a dreamy place for a getaway, especially for any wine lovers out there. In January, you can attend the Icewine Festival and many wineries host winter events throughout the season.
Gravenhurst
Address: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love the outdoors, then this small town is the perfect spot to visit this winter. There is so much to do such as skating, snowbiking, and cross-country skiing, and you can visit the Winter Carnival in February.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: From skating at Stewart Park to cozy winter patios, Perth offers so many magical experiences each snowy season. You'll feel like you're visiting a little European village.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dundas is a romantic city escape and during the winter months, you can enjoy tons of different activities from frozen waterfall hikes to delicious restaurants.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town has been the set of several Christmas films, so you know it's a magical winter destination. You can browse local shops and enjoy delicious cuisine in this winter wonderland.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: While its technically a city, Stratford has charming small-town vibes and is worth a visit this year. There are so many shops to explore and you can even follow the chocolate trail.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.