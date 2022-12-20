This Ontario Small Town Has A Magical Winter Festival & You Can Tube Down The Main Street
It's back for the first time in 3 years!🔥🧊
This magical winter festival in Ontario will have you celebrating all things icy and hot. A small town is transforming into a snow park full of activities and performances and you can even tube down the main street.
Fire and Ice Bracebridge is returning after three years with more adult-focused activities on top of the same popular events that took place at the last festival in 2020.
A giant tubing hill will be created on Manitoba Street, the town's main street, and on January 28 you'll be able to sled down this hill, enjoy performances, play mini curling, eat treats by a campfire and more.
Four main sites downtown — Memorial Park, Midtown area, Downtown Bracebridge and on Taylor Road — will host a variety of snowy activities that you won't want to miss. The giant tubing hill will have two snow lanes and tubes are provided. This winter event is only one of many all-day activities taking place.
Memorial park will have a winter village where you can glide along a skating rink as well as a mini tubing hill and axe throwing, all of which can be enjoyed throughout the festival. The park area will also have a lumberjack show, a drum circle performance and an ice sculpting demonstration.
Midtown, from Mary Street to Taylor Road, is where you'll find the massive tubing hill on Manitoba Street, an all-day campfire to keep you toasty as well as mini putt and mini curling. There will be a pancake breakfast in the area, where you can hangout with Frozen characters Anna and Elsa, for an additional fee.
Tons of full-day activities will be happening downtown, between Taylor Road and Ontario Street, including a kids' carnival zone, outdoor bowling, cupcake decorating and making treats over a campfire. You'll also find a fire and ice lounge that has both indoor and outdoor areas, ice sculpture demonstrating, axe throwing, and a fireworks show, during select times. Busker performances will take place along Taylor Road.
You'll have plenty of options once it's time for a snack including restaurant specials and grab-and-go options. Deep-fried butter tarts, BeaverTails, mini donuts and french fries are just some of the food items available. There will also be interactive displays and photo opportunities throughout the event.
This festive winter carnival takes place on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and adult tickets are $10 per person. You can buy a pass ahead of time or at the entrance. According to the website, the busiest times are generally between noon and 4:00 p.m. so if you don't like crowds it's best to visit outside of those times.
Fire & Ice Bracebridge
Busker performer with fire batons at Fire and Ice Bracebridge.
Courtesy of Town of Bracebridge
Price: $10 per adult
When: January 28, 2023
Address: Downtown Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the Canadian winter with a small town festival full of activities including a giant tubing hill on the main street and fireworks.
