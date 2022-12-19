This Ontario Small Town Is Transforming Into A Glistening Icewine Village & It Looks Magical
If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, then this boozy festival near Toronto is worth keeping in mind. The festival will transform a small town into an enchanting "icewine village", and it's like stepping into a scene from Frozen.
The Niagara Icewine Festival is returning on January 13, 2023 and it will run every weekend until January 29, 2023. The event is celebrating its 73rd year, and there is so much to do.
The festival takes place across across Niagara and features "thousands of acres of snow-covered vines" that will transport you to a winter wonderland.
New this year is the Cool as Ice event, which is an all-inclusive tasting experience happening at the Niagara Parks Parks Power Station on January 14.
The Discovery Pass is your "passport to winter wonderland" and allows you enjoy six different experiences at Niagara wineries. You can choose from over 20 participating spots.
Peller Estates is hosting a Winter Wine Garden, where you can cozy up around a firepit and roast icewine marshmallows. The winery is also offering an Icewine Luxe Lounge experience where you and your friends can dine on a heated patio.
The downtown portion of the festival takes place over the last two weekends in January, and the quaint town of Niagara-on-the-Lake will be transformed into a glistening "icewine village."
You can stroll the snowy streets and enjoy sweet samples of icewine and other treats. Admission is free, and you can purchase tokens for food and drinks.
There are lots of other events taking place and you can find them listed on the website.
