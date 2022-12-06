Niagara Is Getting An All-Inclusive Icewine Experience With Panoramic Views Of The Falls
Sip, sip, hooray! 🍷❄️
Calling all wine lovers! Winter in Niagara just got a little sweeter with the announcement of a new icewine experience. The event comes with boozy drinks and magical winter views of the falls, and you can sip the evening away in a unique setting.
The Niagara Icewine Festival is offering a new, immersive experience this year called Cool As Ice. The all-inclusive event will take place on January 14, 2023 at the recently-opened Niagara Parks Power Station.
Niagara Parks Power Station.Courtesy of Niagara Grape & Wine Festival
You can enjoy farm-to-table dishes, cocktails, mocktails, a selection of icewine, and live entertainment at this boozy celebration. Each ticket includes access to the Niagara Parks Power Station’s exhibits as well as The Tunnel, a newly-opened experience that take you underground to the brink of the falls, where you can enjoy panoramic views.
"After having to press pause on Icewine festivities for a few years, we wanted to come back in a huge way for 2023 with a jaw-dropping new venue and format for the Icewine Gala," Niagara Grape & Wine Executive Director Dorian Anderson said in a press release.
"The Niagara Parks Power Station really lends itself to the type of creative expression and exploration that icewine is all about."
On top of the food and drinks, you can get groovy on the dance floor and see photo backdrops set to music. Tickets for the event are available online, and the dress code is "Wine Country Creative."
The Niagara Icewine Festival is returning from January 13 through 29, 2023, and you can explore the Icewine village and visit surrounding wineries for a magical winter adventure.
Cool as Ice
A glass of icewine.
Courtesy of Niagara Grape & Wine Festival
Price: $225 per person
When: January 14, 2023, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Niagara Parks Power Station, 7005 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
