This Niagara Festival Has A Glistening Icewine Village & You Can Sip In A Winter Wonderland
Wine not plan a trip here? 🍷
Your winter plans just got sweeter, because a boozy festival is coming to Niagara and you can sip icewine all day long.
The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival is returning to the area on January 7, and it features tons of activities to enjoy.
The wine festival, which is one of the largest in Canada, will transform the historic downtown area into an Icewine Village, where you can indulge in treats and drinks in a "winter wonderland" complete with ice sculptures.
You can also take part in a progressive dinner and gala, both featuring Niagara's "liquid gold".
The Discovery Pass is another way to celebrate all things icewine. You can visit some of the 29 participating wineries to enjoy food and beverage pairings.
Tickets and passes for the activities can be purchased online. If you're looking for a chill way to spend the winter season, then this event is worth adding to your plans.
Niagara Icewine Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: January 7 to 30, 2022
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip sweet wine in a glistening winter wonderland and explore different wineries in the region.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.