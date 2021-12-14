Trending Tags

9 Winter Activities In Niagara That Will Make You Forget Summer Even Exists

Icewine season is the best season 🍷

9 Winter Activities In Niagara That Will Make You Forget Summer Even Exists
@vanessa.ramlakhan | Instagram, @vincentzhangyi | Instagram

Who needs the summer when there are ice rinks to be skated on, frozen waterfalls to be explored, and icewine to be drank? Niagara has so many things to do that will have you falling in love with the snowy season.

Bundle up and get ready for frosty wineries and incredible winter scenery with these experiences.

Glide Across A Vineyard Ice Rink

Price: $10 admission

Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara On The Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wayne Gretzky Estates has brought back its glistening backyard rink for the season, and you can glide beneath glowing lights and warm up with a boozy drink after.

Website

Zipline Across A Frozen Gorge

Price: $69.99 + per person

When: Year-round

Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: For the first time, WildPlay's Zipline to the Falls will remain open through the winter season, bringing you soaring views of the frosty gorge and falls.

Website

Sip Icewine In A Winter Wonderland

Price: $45 per person

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 19, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Hare Wine Co. has transformed its cellar into a sparkling, snow-globe like scene where you can sip icewine.

Website

Sip Warm Sangria & Roast S'mores

Price: $30 per person

When: Until March 31, 2022

Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Private fires, s'mores boards, and seasonal wines await at Konzelmann's winter patio experience.

Website

Adventure Behind An Icy Waterfall

Price: $23.50 per adult

When: Year-round

Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Journey Behind The Falls experience is even more enchanting in the water, and you can gaze across a frozen wonderland that's straight out of Narnia.

Website

Snowshoe Through A Vineyard

Price: $60 per person

When: Weekends, January 8 until February 27, 2022

Address: 4281 Mountainview Rd., Beamsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can snowshoe through a frosty vineyard, sip wine amidst icy vines, and warm up with soup at Thirty Bench Winemakers this season.

Website

Sip The Day Away In An Ice Lounge

Price: $39 per person

Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Peller Estates has a magical lounge made of 13,607 kilos of ice, and you can sip sweet icewine like you're Elsa.

Website

Explore A World Of Dazzling Lights

Price: Free

When: Until February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ontario Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls boasts 3 million lights, and you can wander down illuminated trails and past giant installations.

Website

Celebrate Everything Icewine

Price: Prices vary

When: January 1 to 30, 2022

Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara's massive icewine festival is returning, and you can indulge in themed treats and sip all the sweet wine your heart desires.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

