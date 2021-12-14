9 Winter Activities In Niagara That Will Make You Forget Summer Even Exists
Icewine season is the best season 🍷
Who needs the summer when there are ice rinks to be skated on, frozen waterfalls to be explored, and icewine to be drank? Niagara has so many things to do that will have you falling in love with the snowy season.
Bundle up and get ready for frosty wineries and incredible winter scenery with these experiences.
Glide Across A Vineyard Ice Rink
Price: $10 admission
Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara On The Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wayne Gretzky Estates has brought back its glistening backyard rink for the season, and you can glide beneath glowing lights and warm up with a boozy drink after.
Zipline Across A Frozen Gorge
Price: $69.99 + per person
When: Year-round
Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: For the first time, WildPlay's Zipline to the Falls will remain open through the winter season, bringing you soaring views of the frosty gorge and falls.
Sip Icewine In A Winter Wonderland
Price: $45 per person
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 19, 2021, to January 30, 2022
Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Hare Wine Co. has transformed its cellar into a sparkling, snow-globe like scene where you can sip icewine.
Sip Warm Sangria & Roast S'mores
Price: $30 per person
When: Until March 31, 2022
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Private fires, s'mores boards, and seasonal wines await at Konzelmann's winter patio experience.
Adventure Behind An Icy Waterfall
Price: $23.50 per adult
When: Year-round
Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Journey Behind The Falls experience is even more enchanting in the water, and you can gaze across a frozen wonderland that's straight out of Narnia.
Snowshoe Through A Vineyard
Price: $60 per person
When: Weekends, January 8 until February 27, 2022
Address: 4281 Mountainview Rd., Beamsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can snowshoe through a frosty vineyard, sip wine amidst icy vines, and warm up with soup at Thirty Bench Winemakers this season.
Sip The Day Away In An Ice Lounge
Price: $39 per person
Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Peller Estates has a magical lounge made of 13,607 kilos of ice, and you can sip sweet icewine like you're Elsa.
Explore A World Of Dazzling Lights
Price: Free
When: Until February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ontario Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls boasts 3 million lights, and you can wander down illuminated trails and past giant installations.
Celebrate Everything Icewine
Price: Prices vary
When: January 1 to 30, 2022
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara's massive icewine festival is returning, and you can indulge in themed treats and sip all the sweet wine your heart desires.
