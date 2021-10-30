Trending Tags

Niagara's Winter Winery Experience Lets You Sip Icewine In A Sparkling Snow Globe

The cellar is being transformed into a winter wonderland ❄️

Niagara's Winter Winery Experience Lets You Sip Icewine In A Sparkling Snow Globe
The Hare Wine Co. | Handout

This Niagara winery will make you feel as though you've stepped through a wardrobe into Narnia.

The Hare Wine Co. is transforming its cellar into a magical winter wonderland starting November 19, and you can sip icewine surrounded by frosty decor.

The Hare Wine Co. | Handout

The Barrel Cellar will be decked out in twinkling lights, white trees, snowflakes, and more, and it'll be like being in a giant snow globe.

Guests can enjoy three samples of icewine paired with different foods and will receive a small bottle of icewine to take home.

Reservations for this magical winter experience can be booked online for groups of two to four.

Winter Wonderland Icewine Experience

The Hare Wine Co. | Handout

Price: $45 per person

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 19, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a snow queen at this enchanting winery, which is being transformed into a winter wonderland.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This Ontario Vineyard Has Boozy Snowshoeing Tours Where You Can Sip Multiple Types Of Wine

You also get a plate of cheese and charcuterie! 🍷

@aijing_on_trails | Instagram, @georgianhills | Instagram

If you love a glass of chardonnay or pinot grigio, you'll want to head to this Ontario vineyard this winter.

Georgian Hills Vineyards has partnered with Free Spirit Tours to offer guided snowshoeing tours where you'll explore the Petun Conservation Area.

Ontario's Simcoe Christmas Panorama Will Have Twinkling Lights & A Magical Christmas Market

Admission to the event is free! 🎄

Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama

This small Ontario town is worth the road trip this winter, as it transforms into a sparkling wonderland.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama is happening downtown in Simcoe from December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022, every night between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

14 Fun Things To Do In Ontario That Need To Be On Your Winter Bucket List

Time to plan your snowy day trip!

@gabimorgental | Instagram, @dponnu | Instagram

Forget about hibernating indoors once the snow arrives. Instead, here are 14 fun things to do in Ontario that need to be on your winter bucket list.

From twinkling drive-thrus sure to put you in the holiday spirit to new immersive events, there's no time to be bored. So it's time to start planning — here are some top picks on what to do next.

This Ontario Festival Has Interactive Glowing Installations & It's A Rainbow Dreamland

The music and light will change as you move around! 🤩

Destination Stratford | YouTube

You'll feel like you've entered a rainbow dreamland at this Ontario festival.

Lights On Stratford returns this winter from December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly.

