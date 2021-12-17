Trending Tags

This New Ice Bar In Ontario Has A Glistening Room Where You Can Sip Vodka Flights (VIDEOS)

A boozy spot to chill with friends. ❄️

Courtesy of J.W. Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, @mirandamalisani | Instagram

You'll want to see this incredible new ice bar in Ontario with glistening walls.

The Crystal Head Vodka Icebar At J.W. Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa opened on December 10, and inside, you can sip vodka flights.

The bar is partnered with the co-founder of Crystal Skull Vodka, Dan Aykroyd, an actor best known for blockbusters like Ghostbusters.

Inside, the space is kept at -15 degrees Celcius as the walls are made out of large blocks of ice.

While visiting, you'll get to try a flight of three vodka cocktails, which have fun names like Ghostbusters, Trading Places and Blues Brothers inspired by Dan Aykroyd films.

There are three unique tasting flights to pick from, each with different mouthwatering appetizers like mini cranberry orange cheesecakes and fresh oysters.

Plus, you'll also get to watch a dazzling Northern Lights show as a grand finale.

Prices for this unique tasting experience start at $100 per person.

 Crystal Head Vodka Icebar

Price: $100+ per person

Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can drink a flight of vodka with your friends inside an ice bar!

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

