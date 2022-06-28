Niagara's Giant Underground Tunnel Is Finally Opening & It Has Panoramic Views Of The Falls
You can visit it this week!
Something big is opening in Niagara, and it will let you experience the falls in a whole new way. After much anticipation, The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station is officially launching on July 1.
The massive attraction takes you deep underground where you can explore a historic tunnel that leads to breathtaking views of the falls.
The Tunnel in Niagara Falls with views of the falls.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
Located 180 feet beneath the Niagara Parks Power Station, the tunnel once served as a way of emptying the water used in generating hydropower. Visitors will follow the exact path that the water did for over 100 years.
The experience begins with a glass elevator ride deep underground to the tunnel wheelpit. As you descend, you'll see the various station floors located below the earth's surface.
The wheelpit.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
Once you get to the wheelpit, you'll embark on a 2,200-foot journey through the cavernous tunnel. Along the way, you'll discover interpretive installations and exhibits where you can learn about the tunnel's history.
The highlight of the attraction is the platform at the end, which offers a brand new perspective of the lower Niagara Gorge and never-before-seen panoramic views of Niagara Falls.
The viewing platform overlooking the falls.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
The platform offers views of both the Horseshoe and American Falls. As you gaze over the scenery, you'll feel the mist of the falls and see the cruise boasts pass right in front of you.
The Tunnel is the second phase of the Niagara Parks Power Station, which opened its immersive sound and light experience in July 2021.
Woman standing on the viewing platform looking at the falls.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
The Tunnel is included with admission to the Power Station, and tickets can be purchased online.
The Tunnel
Inside The Tunnel.
Price: $28 regular admission per adult
When: Opening July 1, 2022
Address: 7005, Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new experience lets you travel deep underground and take in never-before-seen views of the falls.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.