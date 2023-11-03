This Small Town Near Toronto Is Turning Into A Twinkling Christmas Village Adorned In Lights
Get ready for some holiday cheer! A small town near Toronto is transforming into a sparkling Christmas village, complete with twinkling lights and festive events.
St. Jacobs Sparkles is an annual Christmas event that turns the town into a glittering winter wonderland that's like something out of a holiday movie.
The quaint village will be filled with thousands of twinkling lights, Christmas trees and festive decor for two weekends this month.
Decked in holiday cheer, the town will look more like a European Christmas market rather than a village in Canada. So if you've always wanted to visit Europe for the Christmas season, skip the expensive plane ticket and visit St. Jacobs instead.
From November 16-19 and 23-26, visitors will be able to peruse the village's many unique shops and eateries among the holiday displays, shop into the evening on select nights and take in Christmas festivities and entertainment.
This year, visitors can enjoy carols sung by the Waterloo County Carollers, who will be strolling the streets of the village dressed in authentic Victorian costume.
There will also be live classic rock music, a Caribbean steel drum band, Flamenco, Latin-Jazz and Folk music and other performances during the event.
For eats, visitors can look forward to festive treats like mulled wine, a "fancy hot chocolate bar," free cider, and other snacks.
Of course, the man in red himself will also be making an appearance. Santa will be at St. Jacobs Sparkles over both weekends, and children can bring him their Christmas wishes, take photos, and even give him a Christmas letter.
The village shops and cafes will also have special sales, promos and seasonal beverages available.
A full list of events during St. Jacobs Sparkles can be found on the village's website.
Just 5 minutes down the road from the village, the St. Jacobs Farmer's Market will also be hosting Chrismtas festivities.
The market's Sip n' Shop annual holiday night market will be taking place on November 17, 24, and December 1, 2023. During the event, visitors can shop at for unique Christmas gifts from an assortment of vendors and enjoy a variety of festive beverages.
Tickets for the Sip n' Shop event are $8 per person and can be purchased online.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 16-19 & 23-26, 2023
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
