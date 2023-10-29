8 Charming Small Towns Less Than 3 Hours From Toronto For A Weekend Escape From The City
Need a quick getaway? Look no further!
If you're in need of a quick city break, look no further. There are tons of picturesque small towns in Ontario just waiting to be explored, and you don't have to go far to find quaint boutiques and restaurants, heritage and charm.
There are plenty of gorgeous small towns less than 3 hours from Toronto that make it easy to hit the road for a last-minute weekend away or a day trip. Make sure there's room in your camera roll, because you're sure to have lots of photo ops.
Ready to hit the road? Here are eight charming small towns near Toronto that you'll want to check out.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Driving Time From Toronto: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is a gem just over 20 minutes from Niagara Falls.
About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto, the charming town has been called one of the most beautiful places in Canada, and it's not hard to see why
While Niagara Falls is a touristy, modern area, Niagara-on-the-Lake almost resembles an English town, with horse-drawn carriages, quaint shops and a slower pace.
If you long to go wine tasting around France, you can enjoy a similar experience here thanks to the region's abundance of wineries.
You can also check into the charming Prince of Wales Hotel (which you may recognize from movies) and explore an apothecary from 1869.
Stratford
Driving Time From Toronto: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Stratford is a city on the banks of the Avon River, and is home to the Stratford Festival, a theatre festival formerly known as the Stratford Shakespearean Festival.
Located about two and a half hours from Toronto, Stratford doesn't just share a name with a European city — it also has an undeniable English feel that'll make you feel like you've left Canada.
Here, you can shop for unique treasures and one-of-a-kind goods at quaint boutique stores, try mouth-watering dishes at one of the local restaurants, and visit a Shakespearean garden.
You can also check out the town's museums, galleries and even embark on a Chocolate Trail.
Elora
Driving Time From Toronto: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: Elora is a charming small town about an hour and a half from Toronto that makes for a relaxing break from the city.
Here, you'll find historic buildings, stunning natural surroundings, fun festivals and events, and a charming downtown area with boutique shopping and tasty restaurants.
Although it's beautiful in every season, a visit during autumn allows you to take in the stunning fall colours of the area.
October is also Monster Month in the town, with fall festivals, artisan markets, spooky tours and ghost walks, and a Monster March Parade taking place throughout the month.
Paris
Driving Time From Toronto: 1 hour 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: No not that Paris. Paris, Ontario, is a picturesque little town just 2 hours from the city that makes for a tranquil getaway spot.
Nestled along a flowing river, Paris is actually known as the Prettiest Little Town in Canada. Here, cobblestone streets give the town a European flair, and 19th-century structures situated along the Grand River transport you back in time.
You'll find a number of specialty shops here, including the Paris Apothecary, marketplaces, vintage stores and more.
There are also tons of eateries and places to dine, as well as places to purchase baked goods, sweets and treats and snacks.
St. Jacobs
Driving Time From Toronto: 1 hour 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacob's Village is a charming spot in the Waterloo region that will transport you back in time.
Popular for its quaint feel and Mennonite heritage, here, you'll find one-of-a-kind shopping, a brewery, and tons of cute cafes and charming restaurants waiting to be explored.
Less than 2 hours from Toronto, it makes for a pretty easy day trip from the city.
Just 5 minutes down the road from the village, you'll also find Canada's largest year-round farmers market, where you can shop for baked goods, fresh produce, artisan products, and more.
Picton
Driving Time From Toronto: 2 hours 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: The largest community in Prince Edward County, Picton is a charming town with tons of character.
The town is known for its architecturally significant buildings, shopping, and natural surroundings.
On Main Street, you'll find a blend of quaint shops, cozy cafes and fascinating boutiques and galleries, and will be transported to another time by the architecture.
You can also visit the beautiful Macaulay Heritage Park, a historic site that offers a glimpse into the rich heritage of Picton.
Nearby, you'll also find the popular Sandbanks Provincial Park.
Port Hope
Driving Time From Toronto: 1 hour 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto, Port Hope is a charming small town on Lake Ontario that's like something out of a movie — and, in fact, it is.
The town was the filming location of It, the movie based on the Stephen King novel of the same name about a group of kids who band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster.
Fans of the horror movie (the second installment of which was also filmed in the town), can embark on an It Walking Tour in Port Hope for a spooky activity and see the filming locations by the light of day.
Nationally acclaimed for having the best-preserved main street in Ontario, the town is also well known for its restored 19th-century homes, some of which have been turned into quaint B&Bs.
You'll also find tons of unique shops and boutiques in the downtown area, as well as excellent fishing in the Ganaraska River or on Lake Ontario.
Bracebridge
Driving Time From Toronto: 2 hours 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Nicknamed "The Heart of Muskoka," Bracebridge is a relaxing place for a weekend away.
The charming town has something for everyone, whether you're looking for outdoor adventures, arts and culture, or unique shopping.
Just minutes from the downtown area, visitors can get access to some of Ontario’s most pristine wilderness and waterways, with activities including scenic waterfalls hikes and paddles along the Muskoka River.
Foodies will want to check out the number of cafes and bakeries, diverse restaurants and markets the town has to offer, where you can get everything from handmade sourdough wood-fired pizza to Japanese fusion dishes.
There are also multiple breweries, distilleries and pubs in town where you can sip some local brews.
If you're looking for thrills, the area is home to Santa's Village, an amusement park based on Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.