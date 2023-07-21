This Small Town Is One Of The Most Beautiful Places In Canada & Will Transport You To Europe
It's perfect for a day trip. 🌸
If you're looking for the perfect day trip in Ontario, this small town has been called one of the most beautiful places in Canada and it's definitely worth a visit.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is a charming 19th-century village in the heart of Ontario's wine country that will make you feel like you're exploring Europe.
The small town is located just over 20 minutes from Niagara Falls, making it easy to incorporate into a trip to the natural wonder.
Travel + Leisure has called the town one of the most beautiful places in Canada and it's easy to see why.
While the Niagara Falls area is touristy and modern, Niagara-on-the-Lake almost resembles an English town, with horse-drawn carriages, quaint shops, historic architecture, and beautiful vineyards where you can sip on local wine.
You can spend a day here by wandering through the charming streets of the village's Heritage District and checking out some of the quaint shops, like Just Christmas, Canada's oldest year-round holiday emporium.
Be sure to also check out the town's ice cream and gelato shops if you're in the mood for something sweet.
For a bite, you can head to the iconic Prince of Wales Hotel, which you may recognize from holiday movies like Netflix's The Holiday Calendar, and indulge in a traditional afternoon tea.
If you're after something stronger though, you're in the right place. Niagara-on-the-Lake has tons of beautiful wineries offering something for every palette, whether you're a full-on wine connoisseur or just looking to try something new.
For entertainment, be sure to check out the Shaw Festival, which runs until December, for what's been called "some of the best theatre ever created."
The town is connected to Niagara Falls by the Niagara Parkway, which you can explore on foot or by bike for breathtaking views of waterfalls, gardens and vineyards.
With its cute shops, restaurants, small-town feel and charming white gazebo, Niagara-on-the-Lake may even remind you of a Canadian version of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls.
The town is located about 2 and a half hours from Toronto, making it perfect for a quick road trip.
Grab your bestie and your camera and head to this small town just outside of Niagara Falls for tons of charm and scenic views this summer.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're visiting a charming European village at this gorgeous small town in Ontario that makes for the perfect day trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.