Step Aside, Niagara Falls: 6 Reasons To Visit This Nearby Small Town Instead
Don't sleep on this place, especially if you're planning a day trip to Ontario!
Niagara Falls may be a natural wonder that attracts millions of visitors every year, but nestled just a half an hour drive away is a quaint and cozy little town that, in my opinion, is so much nicer if you're looking to get out and explore Ontario.
Now to start, I understand that it's hard for any small town to complete with the beauty of the actual falls, nor am I saying it has to.
However, if you are thinking about planning a day trip to Niagara Falls, there's a good chance you might find yourself with a complete lack of things to do after viewing – and taking numerous pictures of – the main attraction.
After all, there are loads of arguments that Niagara Falls is a tourist trap, with the food being overpriced and some of the attractions around the falls being rather kitschy. And, if you're not into big hotels or casinos, it can get real boring real fast.
If you're feeling the same and at a loss of what to do, I can't recommend the picturesque town of Niagara-on-the-Lake enough. It's a quaint and cozy town by Lake Ontario that's just a half hour drive away -- but it's genuinely well worth a trip and couldn't feel further away from its showy, popular neighbour.
So, if you've driven to the falls and you have your car and a whole lot of time to kill, here are six reasons to get out and explore Niagara-on-the-Lake instead. You won't regret it!
The town is absolutely gorgeous
Of course, Niagara Falls is breathtaking and offers unlimited photo opportunities.
However, if you're more into Canadian small town vibes, then Niagara-on-the-Lake is an absolute must-visit.
The historic old town is lined with flowers and features countless 19th century buildings and colourful boutique shops.
Whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll, a chance to enjoy lake-side views or just a take some photos, there's plenty to keep you occupied here.
Parking is way easier
Anyone who has ever driven to Niagara Falls knows that parking can be an absolute nightmare.
There is public parking that is metered, but it draws such big crowds that spots are often hard to come by. Instead, your best chance to find parking is to rely on gated parking lots that charge anything from $10 to $30, or even more for a day. In fact, Niagara Falls parking hacks often go viral on TikTok, showing that there's a real need for better parking facilities!
In comparison, Niagara-on-the-Lake has so much more easily-available metered street parking -- and even free parking spots!
That being said, parking availability does depend a bit on luck and the time of day you're visiting, so being prepared in advance is key.
The food is good
Okay I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't a huge fan of the food at Niagara Falls.
A lot of the culinary options that I did see there were branches of bigger fast-food joints or restaurant chains and the fare they served was pretty average, and in many cases, easily found elsewhere for far cheaper.
However, if you do happen to head to Niagara-on-the-Lake, there are so many cute and quaint spots to eat.
Case in point, there's Budapest Bakeshop which makes delicious sweet and savoury chimney rolls -- which are super convenient if you want to grab something to eat on the go.
Or, if it's more of a sit-down meal you're after, there's Bistro Six One on Queen Street -- which serves wood-fired thin crust pizza at a pretty reasonable rate.
Cows Ice Cream
A cone from Cows Ice Cream at Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Cows is a Canadian ice cream chain that first started in Prince Edward Island. Although it has launched more branches over the years, this is the only one in Ontario, and it's so worth a visit.
I got the sweet scent of ice cream wafting about the moment I stepped into the cute store, and the ice cream options there are very unusual. I’m taking flavours like Wowie Cowie and Nanaimoo Bar, to name just a few.
It also sells a bunch of "udder stuff" from t-shirts to keychains if you want to take a souvenir home. Don't forget to pose with the sculpture of a happy cow in the store on your way out!
The stores are so pretty
The Starbucks at Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Along Queen Street, the main street in town, you'll find a bunch of boutique shops selling antique wares, and they're super cute as souvenirs if you're in the mood to treat yourself.
I'm talking about stuff like freshly-made baked foods and fudge, gourmet chocolate, maple syrup flavoured tea leaves and so much more.
I'll admit, as much as I loved Niagara-on-the-Lake, shopping there doesn't exactly come cheap, so you might want to keep a budget set aside for it beforehand.
And even if you're not in the mood to splurge, it's still very much worth browsing the adorable stores. Even the Starbucks there looked way better than any I've seen in Canada before!
There's so much natural beauty
A path by the lake.
Not a fan of shops and touristy activities?
Well, it's not called Niagara-on-the-Lake for nothing. The picturesque town offers gorgeous lakeside views and Queen's Royal Park, which is just a short distance away from the main square, has absolutely stunning water vistas.
There's even a pretty walking path along the water, complete with benches and gazebos if you want to take a break, have a picnic or just enjoy the beautiful surroundings.
If you're looking for cool things to do in Canada this summer, I truly couldn't recommend making a pitstop at beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake enough!
Happy travels, folks.
