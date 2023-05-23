People Are Calling Niagara Falls Ontario's 'Weirdest' Destination & The Reasons Are So Harsh
Niagara Falls may be one of the greatest natural wonders in North America. However, the city itself is far from universally acclaimed, and its tourist-centric nature isn't the only thing rubbing people the wrong way.
A post in Reddit's Ontario thread stirred up quite the conversation on Monday after a user called out the city for being one of "the weirdest places" they'd ever been in the province.
"Everything is spaced [out] really weirdly [.] Half the city looks abandoned, and the other half looks like they threw lipstick on a pig. The falls are beautiful, but everything here just seems off. Like a populated liminal space," the user wrote.
The argument sparked a lengthy discussion amongst users, with the thread receiving nearly 500 responses in the last 24 hours, with most using the platform to air out their own complaints about the area.
"It's always been like that for Niagara [Falls]. There's three areas, the tourist strip, the completely normal and boring suburban housing area and then the post-apocalyptic wasteland [that] separates the other two," reads one top-rated comment.
Parking costs in Niagara Falls are also a big issue, so much so that a TikToker recently went viral for sharing a brilliant travel hack for the area.
"[I] drove into Great Wolf Lodge, and it felt like I was in the movie RoboCop. Then you turn into the driveway, and [you're] suddenly in some pseudo-Disney World resort. Jarring," added another user.
Others compared the falls to similar spots in the U.S., including the state-side version of the attraction, which started a whole other debate.
"Niagara is both the Vegas and the Florida of Canada," argued one Redditor.
"It's [kind of] like the same vibes as Atlantic City [you] got the boardwalk and some [casinos], and everything around it is [a] wasteland," added another.
Narcity has first-hand experience in being underwhelmed by the falls. We recently visited the Skylon Tower, one of the area's most iconic restaurants, and we weren't exactly blown away.
However, despite the falls' mixed reviews, the Niagara region itself is often celebrated for its quaint shops, wineries, and historic sites.
So, no need to avoid the area! Especially since it just got more accessible.
The Ontario government also just made an exciting announcement earlier this month regarding the expansion of GO Train services between Toronto's Union Station and Niagara Falls.
As of May 20th, the GO Train to Niagara Falls will expand its operations to offer two daily round trips, accompanied by an additional daily service on weekends.