Taking The GO Train From Toronto To Niagara Falls Got Way Easier & It's Your Cheapest Option
It's time to chase waterfalls!
Travelling from Toronto to Niagara Falls just became much easier, cheaper and faster thanks to a recent announcement.
On Friday, the Ontario government announced it will be expanding GO Train services between Toronto's Union Station and Niagara Falls.
Starting on May 20, the GO Train to Niagara Falls will increase its services to two daily round trips, and weekend services will increase by one daily.
This means there will be 21 round trips to and from Niagara Falls every week for you to choose from.
One of the reasons for this news is to connect "more people to jobs, housing and Canada's top tourist destination."
"GO trains will also resume service to St. Catharines VIA station. The province is also adding four additional weekday peak express trips in each direction on the Lakeshore West line, offering more travel options between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto," the press release states.
According to Metrolinx's website, if you are a PRESTO card holder, your one-way train ticket could cost you $17.79 and $21.15 for e-ticket prices.
The GO train ride is around 2 hours and 35 minutes, with seven stops between Union Station and Niagara Falls GO.
The GO buses to Niagara Falls are around 4 hours long and cost $20.61 for PRESO card holders and $21.15 for e-tickets.
Taking your car to Niagara Falls could be a great option, especially if you're a group of people, but with gas prices constantly fluctuating and the expensive parking costs, it could be cheaper for you to take the train.
However, it's worth noting that in recent news, a TikToker went viral for sharing a Niagara Falls parking hack, which could save you a lot of money when used often.
Also, another option would be to take Flixbus's service to Niagara Falls, which starts at around $16 one way, but, ideally, you'd have to buy them in advance to secure that cost, otherwise, you could expect to pay a lot more.
"As we approach peak travel season, we want to encourage even more people to experience the fun and beauty found in Niagara Falls. By providing faster, more frequent GO services, we are strengthening Niagara's $1.8 billion tourism industry," Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, said in the press release.
Enjoy exploring Niagara Falls this summer, Ontarians!