You Can Take An Evening Bus From Toronto To Niagara Falls Starting At $15.99 All Summer Long
There are late-night return trips too! 🚍
Travelling to and from Niagara Falls from Toronto or St.Catharines just got a lot easier with Flixbus' new summer schedule, making day trips more accessible.
Have you ever wanted to see the falls at night but didn't want to pay to stay at one of the hotels in the area because, well, money is tight? Thanks to Flixbus' summer bus schedule, you can have the best of both worlds.
Flixbus announced that they will be adding evening buses to their schedules, starting May 11, to allow people in Toronto and St.Catharines to enjoy the views at night. This means you might finally be able to watch the Niagara Falls Illumination Experience, which is breathtaking.
The falls are a great place to go on a sunny day because the vibes are immaculate. But, the falls at night are something else, mainly because of the Niagara Falls Illumination Experience.
The show takes place every day and all year round, starting at dusk. "Niagara Falls is transformed into an incredible, multi-coloured water and light masterpiece," the website reads.
During the summer, the show starts around 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and ends at 2:00 a.m. However, you can check the schedule at the Niagara Falls Illumination Experience website.
If you're driving, it might be easy to plan your trip to the falls and back on the same day, but you have to factor in gas and parking costs, which can be pretty pricey. So if you were looking for a cheap way to travel from Toronto to Niagara Falls, then with Flixbus, you can get a one-way ticket for as low as $15.99.
A spokesperson told Narcity that the latest Toronto to Niagara bus departs from Union Station at 10:00 p.m. and arrives at the falls by 11:50 p.m.
Meanwhile, the latest Niagara Falls to Toronto trip is 11:30 p.m. and gets people back to Toronto Union Station by 1:05 a.m.
So, if you were looking for an affordable day trip from Toronto, look no further and check out Flixbus' website for more information.