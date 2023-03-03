A Primark Store Is Opening Less Than 40 Minutes From Niagara Falls & Here's What We Know
You can visit so soon! 🛍️
Calling all shoppers! A Primark store is opening near Niagara Falls and you'll be able to shop for all sorts of fashion items at an affordable price.
The new store is located at Walden Galleria in Buffalo, New York, and you won't have to wait long until you can shop there. According to an Instagram post by the mall, Primark is opening this April.
The store is just over half an hour from Niagara Falls so you can head across the border for a shopping day trip. Don't forget your passport!
Primark will be opening on the top floor of a former Sear's location and is currently hiring for full-time and part-time positions.
The fast-fashion Irish retailer is largely popular in the UK and has stores across 15 countries. It's known for its "everyday affordability" and "wallet-friendly prices."
According to the store's website, the location will offer "women's, men's and children's fashions, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware at the best prices in the mall."
There are currently over 16 stores in the U.S "with plenty more in the pipeline." Other locations are slated to open in cities like Albany and Concord.
Primark has more than 400 locations across Europe and the US and expects to "reach 530 stores by the end of 2026."
Will Canada be seeing any Primark stores? There's no word on any locations set to open in the Great White North, but for now, those living near Niagara Falls can take a quick trip across the border and get their Primark fill at the new Buffalo store.
Primark
Address: 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY
Why You Need To Go: This Irish fashion retailer is known for its affordable prices and is a short drive from Niagara Falls.
