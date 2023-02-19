I Shopped At Canada's First Mango Store In Yorkdale Mall & Here's Why I Left Empty-Handed
Mango is finally open in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and of course I had to check it out. This is the brand's very first location in Canada, with more planned to arrive over the course of the next decade.
In an Instagram post, the mall highlighted Mango's "passion for Mediterranean style, all the European trends, and sustainable fashion." With roots in Spain, the store features a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories.
Exterior of Mango in Yorkdale Mall.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I've always loved shopping at Mango when I'm in Europe and often visit its sections in Hudson's Bay stores here in Canada. I was so excited to see how the retail store compared.
Here's what I thought of the experience overall and why I left without any new outfits.
Interior of Mango.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Space
The store is located across from Hudson's Bay and spans nearly 11,000 square feet, according to Retail Insider. I immediately noticed how clean the store was. The clothing was all folded neatly and hung in its appropriate place, making it easy to browse.
Sale section. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I was surprised to see a large sale section near the front. Given that the store just opened, I hadn't expected there to be a lot on sale. There were tons of jackets and sweaters at discounted prices, and while the savings weren't mind-blowing, there were still some good finds.
Interior of Mango.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The employees were so friendly and helpful. I was greeted by multiple people and had lots of assistance when it came to picking out a size or starting a fitting room.
Speaking of fitting rooms, Mango has a great facility for trying on clothes. One thing that set its fitting rooms apart is the extra-wide curtains. I find a lot of other fitting rooms have gaps between the wall and curtain, but Mango offers the ultimate privacy.
Mango fitting room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Fashion
In the past, I've loved Mango for its chic and trendy European clothing. It's often compared to stores like Zara and Aritzia. The new Yorkdale location has a variety of garments including skirts, dresses, jeans, pants, sweaters and coats.
Interior of Mango.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are also accessories such as shoes, handbags and jewelry.
As soon as I walked in, I noticed the E.T. sweatshirts on display, which I thought were cute and nostalgic. However, I found the majority of the clothing a bit basic and plain. The styles were nice, but I didn't feel like there was anything super unique.
'E.T.' sweatshirts.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Given that it's a European brand, I had expected to see more fashion-forward or trendy styles, but a lot of the items looked like things you could find at any other store.
I love skirts but sadly, every one I tried on was way too short. I also tried on some jeans and sweaters, and while they were nice, I didn't feel the urge to buy them.
Madeline in Mango fitting room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The prices are affordable — a bit more expensive than Zara but less than Aritzia. Some of the skirts that were on sale were priced at $29.99, and most sweaters or shirts were around $60 at full price.
I did speak to an employee who told me that a lot more clothing would be arriving in the coming weeks, so I'll have to go back and see if there's more of a selection.
Purses at Mango.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Overall Experience
I enjoyed shopping at Mango overall. The clothing was nice and affordable, but I found myself wanting some trendier or more unique options.
Upon leaving the store, I headed straight to Zara, where I discovered more fashionable pieces for about the same amount of money or cheaper.
Shoes at Mango.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Mango is a good spot to shop for the basics, but none of the pieces really stuck out to me. I'm curious to see what sorts of styles and garments will be introduced in the coming weeks.
Would I go back? Yes! But it isn't my go-to destination in the mall (Zara, take my money).