Yorkdale Just Topped A Major Ranking For Malls In Canada & Some Shoppers Can't Believe It
"It makes no sense."
While there are many popular malls in Toronto, with fierce debate among locals about the best one, Yorkdale Shopping Centre just scored some major points.
The Yorkdale mall has just snagged the title of 'highest-performing' mall in Canada, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers sales performance report.
Yorkdale was also ranked fourth in all of North America but not everyone is convinced that it deserves the title.
While Yorkdale may boast impressive sales numbers, there are a lot of reasons why the mall is also unpopular among shoppers, such as parking congestion, the limited options in its busy food court, and its location.
Some shoppers are even concerned about the mall's safety record. Just last weekend, crowds of people were sent running through the mall after the possible sound of fireworks was mistaken for gunshots.
"Not sure how Yorkdale can be so successful when there's drama at this mall literally every week. It's dangerous," one person said on Twitter.
"It makes no sense, that mall is so unsafe," another person said on Reddit about the ranking.
"Nowadays, there's always something happening at Yorkdale, [it] doesn't seem like it's safe anymore," a person wrote in a TikTok video.
@julius_agen
Whats happening to Yorkdale mall ? #toronto #yorkdaletoronto #yorkdalemall #torontolife #torontolife #torontotiktok
It's not the first time that Yorkdale has seen chaos like this either. In August 2021, the mall was put on lockdown after reports of gunfire, leaving shoppers stranded inside stores for hours.
With incidents like these in the spotlight, it's no wonder that some shoppers are questioning Yorkdale's ranking.
“Yorkdale is the destination where designers choose to open first in Canada," the Director of Yorkdale, William Correia, said in the ranking's release.
"The centre has welcomed an impressive number of first-to-market luxury retailers and destination food and beverage offerings over the last few years."