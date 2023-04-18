5 Reasons Why I Will Always Choose Scarborough Town Centre Over The Eaton Centre Downtown
You couldn't change my mind if you tried.
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you're a Torontonian, you know that the city is a shopping mecca. From Eaton Centre to Yorkdale, there are plenty of malls to choose from. But for me, there's one that stands out above the rest — the Scarborough Town Centre.
I know what you're thinking — why would anyone choose STC over the Eaton Centre? Well, I'm here to tell you that STC has so much more to offer than the average mall, and I'm willing to fight anyone who disagrees.
As someone who's lived in Scarborough for four years before spending the next three in downtown Toronto, I've had the unique opportunity to have my go-to mall switch from STC to Eaton. And I went from going to the mall once a week to once every six months.
There are many reasons why Eaton Centre deters me, but just as many why STC holds a special place in my heart.
STC has a better variety of food options
Saint Germain Bakery in STC. Right: Bubble tea pop up at STC.
Apart from the food court, Scarborough Town Centre's snack and dining options are nothing short of elite.
From my personal favourite Chinese bakery, Saint Germain, to the ever-popular Jollibee, to the mouth-watering Japanese pancake spot called Fuwa Fuwa, and various pop-ups for Hong Kong milk tea, bubble tea, and coffee options, there are so many incredible food choices that I've often gone to STC just to eat, without even setting foot in the food court.
And the best part? It's not expensive!
While both STC and Eaton Centre offer fancy restaurant options, I've found that at the latter, affordable meals often come at the cost of being confined to an overcrowded food court. In contrast, the options for food at STC always feel endless and satisfying.
STC's food court is nicer
Sizzling chilly noodles. Right: Kadhi Chawal and Mango Lassi.
Having sampled food from both food courts, I can happily testify that the Caribbean, Indian, and Chinese food is simply better at STC's food court.
What's more, STC's food court offers dishes that I doubt most vendors at Eaton would ever think of selling.
One of my personal favourites is Kadhi Chawal, a staple North Indian curry served with rice. It's a dish from my home, and I was pleasantly surprised to find it on the menu of the Indian spot at the food court. Another dish worth mentioning is the sizzling chilli noodles found at Bingz, cooked to perfection and leaving me craving for more.
The Eaton Centre is for shopping but STC is for hanging out
Fuwa Fuwa at STC. Right: Seating Area at STC.
STC has more communal space than many other malls in the city. It's a place where people go to hang out, meet friends, and spend hours chatting over coffee.
The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, making it the perfect place to unwind after a long day. It's one of the few malls in the city where you'll see a family of five spending their weekend or students from various schools and universities hanging out in the afternoon.
There are also lots of spots for visitors to sit and hang out, where they don't have to pay for a service.
In the Eaton Centre, I never go without a plan, and its rushed and busy atmosphere often means that I leave almost as soon as my shopping list is done.
STC isn't just about designer stores
Pop up at STC. Right: Boathouse at STC.
STC isn't just about designer stores. Sure, they have all the big names, but they also have a great mix of small, independent stores too. You can find unique pieces that you won't find anywhere else.
Lots of local Scarborough-based vendors sell clothes, jewellery, electronics and other knick-knacks on the weekends, and shopping from there was almost always more fun than roaming around a fancy store. Unfortunately, I rarely have this option at Eaton Centre.
STC has a Walmart
STC's Walmart is a convenient addition to the mall, providing a range of products in one location.
It's great for shoppers who want to maximize their time and complete multiple tasks in one go. The Walmart at STC is a Supercentre, which means it offers a full grocery section along with other products.
This was always a great option for those who wanted to grab some groceries while they were at the mall, which oftentimes was me. I like that STC has a cheap shopping option and that I could save time by combining grocery shopping and clothes shopping in one trip.