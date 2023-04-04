BMO Opened A Huge Workspace In Toronto's Eaton Centre & It Has An Office Yoga Studio (PHOTOS)
It's 350,000 square feet 👀.
BMO Place is a new workspace that opened right in the heart of downtown Toronto and it's absolutely massive.
The new space is located at 33 Dundas Street West, which, if you Google it, is in Toronto's Eaton Centre. The workspace can be spotted above Nordstrom and replaces where the old Sears offices used to be.
View from BMO Place, located about Nordstrom.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
"BMO Place is a 350,000 square foot workspace that will house over 3,200 employees," the company stated in a press release. "BMO repurposed a former department store to create a transformative space designed with accessibility, inclusion and collaboration in mind."
BMO PlaceOdyssey Photography & Video Production
This workspace aims to create an "inclusive strategy" that includes "new technology, flexible workspaces and connection cafes," per the same release.
However, it's worth noting that the workspace is not open to the public. It is to be used by BMO employees only. So if you were looking for a sign to change jobs, this might be it.
Brilliance Bar at BMO Place.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The workspace currently occupies two floors, but the company hopes that will turn into four by 2024. The current levels include private cubicles, quiet zones, open-concept kitchens, a self-checkout cafeteria, lockers and so much more.
Workspace at BMO Place.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Employees can book some work zones when needed, while others are allocated for respective teams.
Additionally, creating a gender-neutral and accessible workspace was a priority when designing BMO Place. As a result, the washrooms are gender-neutral and barrier-free. Meanwhile, the hallways, lockers, cupboards and more were designed to ensure the space and its facilities are accessible.
Accessible lockers at BMO Place.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The second level has a recreational room where employees can enjoy a friendly game of ping pong, or teams can discuss their plans over a competitive foosball tournament.
Recreational room.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
A wellness room can also be found on the second floor. This multipurpose room can be used for yoga, meditation, prayer, and smudging ceremonies. The room is pretty zen and the natural sunlight makes this space an escape from reality.
Wellness Centre.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The workspace offers employees two options for a quick coffee break or a bite. They can either enjoy some coffee from their machines, which includes beans from local shops such as Pilot Coffee, or they can head to the self-service mini canteen called "The Market" to grab a sandwich, check out and go.
"The Market" at BMO Place.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The building is also filled with natural light making it quite an airy and open space.
Overall, the ginormous workspace includes many features to help employees feel comfortable and motivated.