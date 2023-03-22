nordstrom canada

I Checked Out The Nordstrom Closing Sale At Eaton Centre & Here's What You Need To Know ​

While customers were disappointed, there was a spot with deeper discounts.

​Nordstrom at Eaton Centre.

Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

Nordstrom Canada has announced that their liquidation sales across the country have begun, marking the end of an era for the high-end retailer that will soon shut all its stores later this year.

As a curious shopper, I decided to visit Nordstrom at Eaton Centre to check out the available discounts and deals.

People shopping at Nodstrom in Eaton Centre.People shopping at Nodstrom in Eaton Centre.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

There were quite a few people for a Tuesday morning, and it was clear that many had to come to take advantage of the sales.

But, with the discount markdowns of five percent posted across the store and store representatives in various sections yelling out the number, there were soon a lot of disappointed faces to be seen.

Five percent sales seen across the store.Five percent sales seen across the store.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

"If you're gonna call it a liquidation sale like, it's got to at least be like tax," one customer complained. "It would probably cost me more when I took the subway here than what I would make on a discount."

Another customer felt that a five percent discount was too low for a high-quality store that represents big brands like Tom Ford and Dior.

"It's almost insulting," he said.

As I moved around the store, I noticed that customers were frequently asking store clerks about additional discounts, but there were none available. Many products also did not have updated prices reflected on their tags, so customers had to get them scanned to learn the discounted rate. But some had new stickers.

Price tag of pyjama set. Right: Eye beauty set. Price tag of pyjama set. Right: Eye beauty set. Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

News soon spread that there was a spot with deeper discounts in the winter coats and boots section, which are eligible for 20 percent discounts. I soon found myself there, with the rest of the crowds.

While discounts on winter attire towards the end of the season are pretty standard, the heightened discount rate felt like a good hint for how low prices could go in the coming months.

The boots' prices seemed reasonable, but unfortunately, the coats and jackets would have still left a dent in my wallet. Despite the discounts, most of the coats were priced between $500 to $2000 and didn't catch my eye.

Coat in Nordstrom. Coat in Nordstrom. Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

The company has not announced an end date for the sales, but its website states that it expects the liquidation process to be complete by late June 2023.

When I asked a store clerk if there would be any larger discounts in the coming months, she told me that they had not received any information beyond the current prices for sale.

20 percent sales seen for boots.20 percent sales seen for boots.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity

But, liquidation sales typically start small and get bigger discounts toward closing.

If five percent isn't enough to get you excited, perhaps we'll see a bigger markdown as we get closer to the store's closing date.

