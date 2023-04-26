Nordstrom's Closing Sale At Eaton Centre Just Got Way Better & Here Are The Latest Markdowns
People were actually shopping this time!
After Nordstrom Canada announced their liquidation sales across the country in mid-March, many flocked to their flagship store at Eaton Centre to check out the available deals.
Unfortunately, the 5% discount markdowns posted across the store then felt incredibly anti-climatic. But the tide has finally turned, and the latest markdowns have people actually shopping at the Nordstrom at Eaton Centre this time around.
I checked out the store on Wednesday afternoon and was greeted by massive "closing-sale" signs everywhere, with markdowns of 20% to 50% signs posted by various sections of the store.
Sales markdowns at Nordstrom.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
With some exceptions, this is what the sales breakdown at the store looked like:
10 to 20% off
Beauty section at Nordstrom.
The beauty department had the lowest markdowns in the store. Fragrances and creams had markdowns of up to 20%, but most of the make-up products only had 10%.
A hydrating set of creams by FRESH was being sold for a 20% discount from a 10% one for $70, down from an original price of $88, according to a sign. However, the same set without discount costs $77 on Sephora.
But it's safe to say you'd still be dropping at least a couple of hundred dollars shopping at this department.
30% off
Bag, shoe and houseware sectIon at Nordstrom.
This was the most common sign I saw across departments in the store, and many products were being sold for a 30% markdown. They included: summer shoes, all bags, nightwear, shades, watches, swimwear, lingerie and houseware.
Notably, the designer section of clothes was also under a 30% markdown.
Some examples of the prices included a strappy pair of heels going for $105 from an original price of $150, a camel shade handbag going for $481 from $688 and a french press going for $125 from $179.
I also saw the most people shopping from these sections. One woman was picking herself up a pair of shoes.
"I'm not going to buy everything I had in mind, but the shoe prices I can deal with," she said.
40% off
Women's attire at Nordstrom.
The women's apparel section had a markdown of up to 40%. A lot of cute blouses, tops and blazers were being sold under this sale, although, for some reason, this section of the store was much emptier.
The prices were still steep, with several individual tops going for $100 plus, even with the applied discounts. However, most clothes didn't have the updated prices on them and needed to be scanned to see the reflected discount.
50% off
Winter coats and boots at Nordstrom.
And here comes the big prize we've all been waiting for. Almost all winter attire at the store was going for a markdown of 50% off, from winter coats, fall jackets, socks to winter boots.
A brown leather jacket that I thought was super cute was going for $255, and a store clerk told me I could expect to buy it for around $150 with tax. A dark blue winter coat with massive pockets had an updated tag on it, and it was going for $302 from an original price of $605.
Notably, the Canada Goose coats were only under a markdown of 20%. $700 coats can now be purchased for $560.
While I wasn't overwhelmed by the sales, it was still nice to see the prices of many products going down. Unlike my last visit during the early days of the sale, I actually felt like I could shop this time.
The store on the third floor of the Eaton Centre was almost boarded up, with several products moved to the ground floor.
It looks like the store is in the process of closing down, so we can expect more markdowns in the near future. When I asked a sales clerk if we could expect even better markdowns in the future, one of them told me that it's possible for their winter attire to see more sales.
Watch me come back in a few months to snag a Canada Goose jacket for a below-market price.