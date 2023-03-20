Nordstrom Canada's Huge Liquidation Sale Starts Tomorrow & Here's What You Need To Know
Looking for a bargain?
It's official! Nordstrom Canada is having a liquidation sale and it's coming sooner than you might have expected.
Earlier this month, the retailer announced that it would be shutting down operations across the country, and now more details have emerged about possible deals and discounts ahead of the store closures.
Nordstrom had initially confirmed that it intended to have a liquidation sale but said it was subject to court approval.
Luckily for the bargain-hunters among us, a court hearing on Monday granted the retailer permission to start liquidating its merchandise.
The same day, Nordstrom confirmed to Narcity that the sale will begin tomorrow at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores across the country.
When is Nordstrom Canada's Liquidation sale?
Nordstrom Canada's liquidation sale will begin on Tuesday, March 21.
From that date onwards, shoppers will be able to find the designer brands that Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are so well known for, at seriously discounted prices.
The retailer is known for its apparel and footwear, with luxury brands across clothing, accessories and makeup.
There are six Nordstrom department stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores across Canada, all of which are expected to have major discounts and deals.
The company has not shared an end date for the upcoming sales, although it does state on its website that it expects the liquidation process to be complete by late June 2023.
Nordstrom has already started winding down operations in Canada and customers are no longer able to shop online via Nordstrom.ca.
On March 2, Nordstrom's CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company had made the "difficult decision" to wind down operations at its Canadian locations.
"This will enable us to simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core U.S. business," he said.
While this is definitely the end of an era, if you're looking for one last bargain from the store, this is your moment.
