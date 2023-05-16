Nordstrom's Final Sale In Canada Is Picking Up & There's Everything From Boots To Mannequins
There are big discounts and empty shelves!
If you’ve been looking for a whole new spring wardrobe, then it might be time to head to your local Nordstrom store in Canada.
The retailer – which is currently having its final sale across the country – started its discounts at 5%, but it looks like the markdowns have picked up considerably since the deals began.
To recap, earlier this year, Nordstrom announced that it would be shutting down operations in Canada, and announced changes to its returns and exchanges policy. It also confirmed that there would be a final liquidation sale.
However, when the liquidation sale did begin in mid-March, Canadians were pretty disappointed to see markdowns of just 5%.
Since then, it looks like the discounts have increased, and by quite a bit at that.
As of May 16, Nordstrom Canada is promising sales of 30% to 50% off its lowest ticketed prices, while makeup and beauty is now discounted at 25%.
Nordstrom Rack is offering even bigger reductions, with 40% to 60% off the lowest prices on most products, and 40% to 50% off on beauty supplies.
And it seems like people are really loving the improved sales, with loads of social media videos emerging on the latest discounts and bargains available.
A TikToker recently captured a scene from a Nordstrom location in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, where a 40% sale on major designer bags and shoes was taking places.
This includes what looks like steals on brands like Prada, Chloé and Valentino.
You might have to move fast though, as another TikToker captured a video of a Nordstrom sale in Toronto -- and the makeup counter had been completely cleared out.
However they did note that boots and fall/winter stuff was still available and going for up to 50% off.
A TikTok video of a store in Vancouver shows sales of up to 60%, with huge discounts on brands like Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Prada and more.
It's interesting to note that it doesn't seem to just be the clothes, shoes and makeup that's on sale.
According to some TikTok videos, everything from the store's chairs to its fixtures are on sale... which means you can also pick up things like mannequins!
Shoppers hoping to snag a bargain won't want to wait too long before checking out the sales though, because videos are already emerging of completely empty shelves and racks in both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.
In some cases, entire stores already look pretty deserted! One TikTok video captured the Nordstrom store in Vaughan Mills looking wiped clean, except for a few clothes.
So if you are thinking of indulging in some retail therapy, there's no time like the present!