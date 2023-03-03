Nordstrom Canada Is Closing & Here's What You Need To Know About Returns, Gift Cards & Sales
It's the end of an era!
On Thursday, March 2, Nordstrom Canada announced that it would be shutting down operations across the country and that means there are big changes ahead for fans of the brand.
Canadian customers will only be able to process returns and exchanges for a limited time, so you'll have to act fast. Plus, your gift cards won't be usable for much longer, either.
However, it's not all bad news because fans may also get a chance to nab a bargain during a planned "liquidation sale" later this month.
So here's everything you need to know about Nordstrom Canada's shutdown.
When will Nordstrom shut down in Canada?
Nordstrom Canada has already started winding down operations in Canada.
That means that customers will no longer be able to shop online from Nordstrom.ca as of March 2, 2023.
However, orders placed prior to March 2 will be fulfilled, in accordance with the mode of delivery chosen. Customers can still call 877-794-5304 to track their orders as they will not be able to do so through Nordstrom.ca.
Meanwhile, the Canadian brick-and-mortar stores will continue to operate until further notice.
Will Nordstrom Canada have a closing sale?
According to its website, Nordstrom Canada does intend to have what they're calling a "liquidation sale."
However, this is not confirmed yet as the sale is subject to court approval.
If approved, it will take place later in March – so you might want to keep an eye out for this.
What happens to Nordstrom Canada's returns and exchanges?
If you've already purchased an item and were planning on returning or swapping it, you have until March 17 to do so.
"After March 17, 2023, all sales are final and returns and exchanges will no longer be permitted, whether merchandise was bought prior to or after the start of the liquidation process," the company states on its website.
It's also important to note that online returns are no longer available.
Online orders can be returned to a local store, until March 17.
And, if you requested to pick up an order in-store, it has to be done by March 17, too.
Can Nordstrom Gift Cards be used?
If you're still hanging on to a Nordstrom gift card, this might be the last month you can use it!
Nordstrom has specified that gift cards will continue to be honoured "through to the end of the liquidation sale".
However, it will be valid for in-store purchases only.
New gift cards are not being issued.
What happens to The Nordy Club and Nordstrom Credit Card?
Nordstrom's reward program, The Nordy Club, will no longer be accruing new points.
Points earned before March 2 that have not been converted to Nordstrom Notes will expire.
Nordstrom Notes that were earned before will be honoured at the store until the end of the liquidation sale, as per the terms and conditions.
Meanwhile, cardholders of the Nordstrom credit card can expect separate communication on their reward points.
They're also expected to remain responsible for all outstanding balances, and have to continue to pay bills.
It definitely feels like the end of an era for fans of the brand.
