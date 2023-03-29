A Toronto H&M Is Being Replaced By Fabricland & Redditors Are Surprised By The Shift
“From fast fashion to fairly slow fashion.”
Toronto's bustling Bloor Street is known for its high-end fashion retailers, so when it was announced that a Fabricland store would be replacing the H&M location, many Redditors were surprised by the shift.
According to Retail Insider, the huge H&M storefront located at 13-15 Bloor Street West closed in January, and in its place, Fabricland will be opening up shop in mid-April.
While some Reddit users were excited at the prospect of having a new fabric store in the area, others couldn't help but point out the irony of the switch.
from toronto
"From fast fashion to fairly slow fashion," a top comment read. "Short of raising silkworms, the slowest fashion possible!" said another.
Fabricland is a Canadian chain that specializes in selling fabrics, sewing supplies and crafting materials, so it's sure to be a hit with Toronto's DIY community.
One Redditor wrote, "This is actually VERY cool!! Good on Fabricland!" Another user added, "I used to go there all the time."
Though, many were also quick to point out Fabricland's high markups.
"Fabricland needs new buyers before I'd go back. They offer some of the ugliest fabric options I have seen, and they are really consistent about it. Yet, they charge high prices for sub-par fabric," a Redditor wrote.
Many Redditors also felt nostalgic about the old days of Fabricland, particularly for its well-known jingle.
"Fabricland, Fabricland!," one Redditor wrote. "Best jingle in textiles," another said.
Even though it may come as a surprise to many, the fabric store Fabricland will replace H&M's store on Bloor Street West temporarily, Retail Insider reports.
Fabricland will start operating from mid-April until the building is demolished.
Earlier this month, Urban Toronto reported that a development application was being brought by Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties for the combined site, with a proposal for a 94-storey mixed-use tower housing a whopping 1,262 residential condominium units.
Since the Kimel family owns both Westdale Properties and Fabricland, it is unclear how long the store will stay in the location and if the lease will be extended.