A Big Change Is Coming To Yonge & Dundas As A Major Retailer Gets Ready To Exit The Space
Who knows what will replace it. 👀
A major outlet's showroom will soon be shutting its doors in downtown Toronto, leaving behind an empty retail space in one of the city's most popular locations.
Documents obtained by Narcity reveal that Adidas' iconic flagship store located at the heart of the city is officially moving out, presenting a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for businesses looking to set up shop in the area.
Situated at the bustling intersection of Yonge and Dundas, the store has been around for 14 years and has likely seen hundreds of thousands of Torontonians shop from its merchandise at one point.
The Adidas store, which covers around 6,700 square feet of retail space, is located in a massive 11-story complex called The Tenor.
The Tenor is also home to some of Toronto's most beloved retail, dining, and entertainment establishments, like Starbucks, The Beer Store, Jack Astor's, Milestones, Winners, and even a Dollarama.
The prime location sees an astonishing 50-plus million annual visitors, making it a hotspot for savvy entrepreneurs looking to make a name for themselves in the heart of the city.
"It has direct access to the Dundas Subway and PATH network and is steps away from institutions and amenities, including the Toronto Eaton Centre, Green P parking and Toronto Metropolitan University," The Tenor's property managers, BentallGreenOak, wrote in the real estate posting.
It is currently unclear when Adidas will be leaving the space and who will take it over.
But, customers will still be able to shop Adidas in the Eaton Centre next door as the retailer launched a new 13,000-square-foot Halo store in November of last year.
This announcement of the shutdown comes just a few months after news broke that Nordstrom's flagship store at Eaton Centre will soon close its doors, along with all its other outlets in the city.