A Roller Skate Pop-Up Near Toronto Is Turning An Old H&M Into A Retro Rink With Disco Balls
Lace up, Toronto! A brand new place to roller skate is coming to the GTA, and it isn't your usual rink. SUSO Skate Co. is opening a pop-up in an old H&M store, and you can glide around under glittering disco balls.
The roller skate company, formerly known as Retro Rolla, announced today that it is launching its first indoor pop-up at the Promenade Shopping Centre in Thornhill.
Opening December 16, the attraction will totally transform a previous H&M unit into a retro paradise where you and your friends can glide around on old-school roller skates.
In the past, SUSO Skate Co. had pop-ups at spots including the Bentway and CF Shops at Don Mills.
"We are thrilled to introduce the SUSO Skate Co. indoor roller skate pop-up to Promenade Shopping Centre," marketing director Francesca Bourré said in a press release."Our goal is to offer unique activities and an exciting shopping experience to our community."
The space will include sparkling disco balls, glowing neon signs, faux plants, and a vinyl record album wall. There will be lots of Insta-worthy moments, so you'll want to take a break from skating to snap some pics.
If you don't own roller skates, don't worry. Rentals are available starting at $18 per hour, with complimentary protective gear. You can also bring your own skates and book a time slot for $12. All visitors must be 16 or older.
Bookings are already available online, so if you're looking for a fun cold-weather adventure, then you can throw it back at this retro spot.
SUSO Skate Co.
Price: $18 for rentals
When: Opening December 16, 2022
Address: 1 Promenade Cir., Thornhill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide around a retro rink at this new roller skate pop-up.
