7 Big-Name Brands & Stores That Have Big Expansion Plans In Canada In 2022-2023
Coming to a mall or city centre near you! 🛍
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many iconic and popular companies closed stores in Canada for good — including brands like The Disney Store, Starbucks, Gap and more.
However, that doesn't mean other businesses don't have big expansion plans in Canada for 2022 and 2023.
In fact, a number of well-known companies have already laid out their plans to grow all over the country — with some set to open hundreds of new locations in the foreseeable future.
From The Body Shop to Baskin Robbins, and even the Canadian classic Zellers, here's a look at just some of the brands that have announced plans to open new stores in Canada.
The Body Shop
The Body Shop, Oshawa Centre.
CNW Group/The Body Shop | Newswire
In a recent press release, The Body Shop Canada confirmed its plans to expand new concept stores across the country in 2022.
The English company, which describes itself as a "global beauty brand," will open four new locations in Canada before the end of the year, including in Oshawa, Calgary, Burnaby and Edmonton.
The brand says the new stores will be a "local destination for changemakers," where customers will be able to learn about sustainability while browsing and testing some of The Body Shop's most popular products.
Dollarama
Dollarama lovers, rejoice! The discount retailer confirmed back in 2021 that it has big plans to expand all over Canada.
In fact, it wants to have as many as 2,000 locations in the country within the next decade. This is an increase from its previous target of 1,700 stores in Canada by 2027.
It means between 2021 and 2031, 700 new stores are set to open their doors, so you can expect to find more physical Dollarama locations by you in the near future.
IKEA
An IKEA Canada store.
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk| Dreamstime
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, IKEA has continued to roll out plans to expand its offerings in Canada.
As Retail Insider reported earlier this year, the Swedish furniture retailer has been rolling out what it's calling "planning studios" across the country, as part of its Canadian expansion.
The first few locations have already welcomed customers, with unique IKEA stores opening their doors in Quebec and Toronto this summer.
The idea behind the planning studio concept is to offer a mini IKEA experience, enabling the company to adopt much smaller retail spaces and offer products and services on a smaller scale than their traditional warehouses.
The new Quebec store in particular has been described as a "testing ground" for future IKEA Canada concept stores, as part of the strategy to introduce the mini-version across the country.
Sephora Canada
Last year, beauty retailer Sephora Canada told Narcity that it had a multi-year expansion plan.
Between 2021 and 2023, the retailer plans to open almost 50 additional locations, many of which have now already opened their doors to shoppers.
Part of the plan is to invest in launching new locations that aren't in malls so that stores are more accessible to make-up and beauty lovers all over the country.
Mango
A Mango store.
A Retail Insider report from July says that Spanish fashion brand Mango is making a big entrance into the Canadian market in 2022, in partnership with Fox Group.
As many as 20 stores are expected to open across the country within the next few months alone, in addition to the launch of a Canadian website.
The first physical locations are expected to be in Toronto, with one Yorkdale Shopping Centre Mango store set to span a whopping 11,000 square feet.
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins recently reached out to Narcity to confirm that it would be expanding its chain of ice cream shops in Canada in the near future.
Residents of western Canada can expect to spot plenty more of the dessert spots, as 25 new franchises are set to open across Vancouver and Calgary.
The company's senior director of international business, Craig Walker, said Baskin-Robbins "remains focused on growth across the country," too.
Zellers
A Zellers store.
Announced in August of 2022, Hudson's Bay Company confirmed that it would be bringing the iconic retailer Zellers back to Canada as early as 2023.
The locations will open in The Bay department stores, although exact details about what they will sell and what the stores will look like are yet to be revealed.
The exact number of stores has not been confirmed either, although HBC says Zellers will have a presence in major cities across Canada once again.
The Globe and Mail reports that a Zellers online store will also launch in 2023, selling products like homeware, furniture, toys, clothing and more.
Because so many iconic stores from our Canadian childhood have now closed, it's nice to see such a classic making a comeback!