Mango Just Opened Its First Store In Canada & Aritzia Lovers Will Want To Take Note
The Spanish retailer is opening a bunch of stores in Canada! 🛍
Calling all shoppers! Spanish Retailer Mango has just opened its first store in Canada, and those who love shopping at stores like Aritzia and Zara will want to take note.
Mango, a leading European retailer known for its elevated clothing, opened its first flagship store in Toronto, Ontario, though others are said to be coming to Canada in the near future.
The first location opened at Yorkdale Shopping Centre over the weekend, with attendees of the grand opening posting videos of the new store on TikTok.
@mallqueen00
Grand opening of Mango in Canada at Yorkdale Shopping Centre! 🤩 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #yorkdale #yorkdalestyle #mango #yorkdalemall #toronto #retail #trends #trending #shopping #yorkdaleshopping #mangohaul #2023 #shop
The new store spans almost 11,000 square feet and faces Hudson’s Bay and Harry Rosen.
Videos show a lineup of classic pieces that may remind you of offerings from retailers like Aritzia and Zara, including blazers, denim and accessories.
According to an article from Retail Insider, Mango announced last year that it would enter the Canadian market in partnership with Israel-based Fox Group, with Toronto being the entry point for the store.
Six stores are said to be planned for Toronto, with at least 20 planned for the rest of the country over the next decade, according to a press release, although the exact locations have yet to be announced.
In addition, Mango Canada now has a site where you can shop the retailer's European and Mediterranean-influenced women's, men's and kidswear, as well as home items.
If the brand seems familiar, you're not imagining things. Mango has appeared in sections of Hudson's Bay stores for the last few years, with a limited selection available to shop.
The retailer also opened stores in Quebec and Ontario in 2004 that operated for several years, RI reports.
As for what you'll find in store, Mango offers a selection of modern, timeless basics, outerwear and trend-driven pieces, much like that of Aritzia and Zara, and at similar price points.
And just like Aritzia and Zara, Mango products have been spotted on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.
If you're dying to check it out, you can visit the new location at Yorkdale now, or shop Mango Canada online.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.