8 Tips For Shopping At Zara Canada That Can Help You Save Money On Your Next Haul
Is there anything better than a good haul? If you're someone who loves to hit up Zara Canada for edgy streetwear and chic looks, listen up.
There are so many Zara hacks that you may not already know about that can help you save some cash at the store.
From when to look out for sales to where to get the best prices in store and online, you'll definitely want to keep these tips in mind the next time you shop at the retailer.
Here are eight Zara shopping hacks that can help you save some money on your next haul.
Know when to look for sales
Zara reportedly always has their sales after Christmas and in June, so if you're eyeing a few things around those times, it may be worth it to hold off for a discount.
And, speaking of sale, a massive Zara sale is happening online right now where you can score over 80% off some of their most coveted pieces.
Don't pay for shipping
If you're not into paying for shipping, you can opt to have your Zara items delivered to the store closest to you, which you can then pick up.
Doing this can save you $2.95-9.95 every time you shop.
Know where to find the best prices in store
According to Marie Claire, Zara employees are told to put the most expensive sale items at the front of the store, meaning that the back of the store is likely where you'll find the best deals and the crème de la crème of the sale.
Know the return policy
If you bought something and don't love it, Zara has a flexible return policy that easily allows you to get your money back.
Items purchased online can be brought to a store or returned by taking your package to a drop-off point along with a prepaid shipping label that Zara will provide you with.
The best part is that both methods are free of charge!
Look for special prices
Did you know Zara has a year-round sale section? Look for the "special prices" section of their website to find tons of discounted items any time you shop.
Book your change room in advance
To avoid either potentially wasting your money on something that actually doesn't fit, or waiting for what can feel like forever for a change room to open up, consider pre-booking your change room at Zara before you're ready to try on your clothes.
In the Zara app, you can select the store you're shopping in and book a fitting room to avoid the long wait time.
Filter by price
On a budget? You can filter the results you see on Zara's website to keep items within a prescribed budget — a helpful tip if you're easily tempted!
Just select "Filters" on the right side of the website page, go to "price" and move the slider to cap the items you're shown at whatever budget you're shopping with.
Find your perfect size
A hack for determining the fit of different Zara clothing went viral on TikTok in 2022, claiming that the circle, triangle and square symbols seen on clothing indicate a smaller, larger or true-to-size fit.
While the "hack" has since been debunked by Zara employees, the symbols may actually have a connection to size.
According to employees, the circle is for Zara's main women's collection, while the square denotes their basic collection and the triangle indicates that the item is part of the TRF collection.
While this doesn't mean you can use the sizes to necessarily determine the fit of an item, clothing from the TRF collection does tend to run small, so knowing that an item is from the section could help you avoid buying the wrong size and ultimately save some cash.
