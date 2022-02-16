Sections

A Popular Toronto Zara Is Reportedly Closing This Month After Over 20 Years Of Business

It was the brand's first Toronto location.

Toronto Staff Writer
Your shopping options for a reasonably priced blazer or neon kitten heels just got smaller in Toronto.

Zara's Bloor Street West location is reportedly closing down at the end of February after 22 years of business, according to Retail Insider.

The "Spanish fast-fashion retailer" is well known for women's clothing, although they do carry menswear online and in some stores.

However, despite the brand's popularity and the store's tenure, the Yorkville location will reportedly shut its doors soon.

The location at 50 Bloor St. W. opened in 2000 and was the first Zara location to come to Toronto.

The store previously sold men's and women's clothing. However, it recently shifted to exclusively selling women's apparel.

The two-level store has a generous space of 10,382 square feet split between two floors, and before it was leased by Zara, the space was previously occupied by a Marks & Spencer store.

Retail Insider says the closed down space could provide an opening for Zara's neighbour, Holt Renfrew, "to expand its street level luxury boutique hall if the retailer so desired."

No plans of a potential Holt Renfrew expansion have been announced.

Zara's Yorkville storefront was being "cleared out" this past weekend, according to Retail Insider, so shoppers may still be able to snag some items before it's gone for good.

Zara lovers will still be able to get their fix from the fashion retailer with two other locations in Toronto, including one at the Eaton Centre and another location on Queen Street West.

