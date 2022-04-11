Lululemon Will Open A New Flagship Store In Downtown Toronto & It's Going To Be Huge
Buying leggings just got a lot more exciting.
Yorkville is starting to look quite different to the people in the area. Hudson's Bay and Zara were two staples that have announced their time has come to an end at Bloor-Yonge.
Don't be upset because KingSett Capital announced that they are opening a Lululemon flagship store, and it'll be ginormous.
The three-level, 12,100 square foot Lululemon store will be located on 2 Bloor St. W. The fan favourite will be "kicking off a significant podium renovation."
Talbots and Swarovski were the location's previous tenants and have also closed their doors after years in the area. This is all part of a bigger plan to redevelop the Cumberland Terrace. This change includes a new residential and retail development project set out by KingSett Capital.
According to Retail Insider, the Lululemon store will be located on street level and will have access to the concourse that directly connects to the TTC.
The flagship store will have a wrap-around glass exterior to allow for optimal light and make for a significant presence in the area.
Reportedly, the Lululemon located on 153 Cumberland St., a much smaller store, will relocate to the flagship store.
But don't run to Bloor-Yonge just yet. Apparently, the new Lululemon in Yorkville is set to open in early 2024. Finding the perfect Lululemon leggings to go with your Uggs will get more exciting once this massive flagship store actually opens.
However, it won't be smooth sailing for Lululemon as Retail Insider reported there might be competition in the area as another popular workout store will open a flagship location in Bloor-Yonge. This time it's a US-based yoga-themed company entering the Canadian market called Alo Yoga. So, the area will be totally transformed, and there are still a few retail spots up for grabs.