A Harvard Grad Called Out US Stores For Not Being Size-Inclusive & Lululemon Clapped Back
She made a song about it.
A Harvard graduate and singer is calling out major clothing brands for not having size-inclusive clothes in their U.S. stores. The creator, Samyra, recorded a song to get people's attention and it even sparked a reply from one of the mentioned fashion companies.
Her video got 855.1K views and TikTokers praised her for pointing out an issue they say they also have trouble with.
The brands mentioned were Aritzia, Lululemon, Brandy Melville USA, Nordstrom, Alo, Michael Kors and Zara. She recorded her video at The Grove shopping mall located in Los Angeles, CA.
"In-person shopping is simultaneously overwhelming and underwhelming for plus size shoppers. This is only one of many malls where the majority of stores are not size inclusive. Even if there are plus sizes online, the fact that they’re not in-store is still an unacceptable exclusionary act," she captioned.
In person shopping is simultaneously overwhelming and underwelming for plus size shoppers. This is only one of many malls where the majority of stores are not size inclusive. Even if there are plus sizes online, the fact that they’re not in store is still an unacceptable exclusionary act. @aritzia @lululemon @brandymelvilleusa @nordstrom @alo @michaelkors @zara when are you gonna stop refusing to be size inclusive in store and online?
So many people were thanking her for posting this video. Model and content creator Remi Jo (@remibader) replied, "yes," in all caps.
"Some ppl don't know how it feels to go to a store and the only thing in your size are the shoes and jewelry," one user added in the comment section of the clip.
Another TikToker agreed and wrote she can't even tell her how many times she broke down in a store's dressing room.
Among those who responded was the official Lululemon account on Instagram. Samyra published the response to her TikTok page.
They made clear that they don't have a size 14 in all of their products, but they are "continuously exploring more ways" to make the product more inclusive.
They continued the statement by writing that they are looking into adding more women's styles in sizes 16-20.
"You need to expand your size range to above a size 20," Samyra said. "Stopping at a 20 is laughable, considering the average woman in the U.S. currently wears a 16-18. So, please, Lululemon, do let the class know how you can justify going seven to eight sizes below the average, but only going about one to two sizes above."
She continues to say that the brand cannot call itself inclusive until they include every single size in every single style of clothing they have, as well as show what it could look like on plus-size mannequins.
Samyra received a similar reaction in the comments of this video as she did in her first one. She released her song, "Supermodel," which details this issue.
Narcity reached out to Samyra for comment. She has not immediately responded.